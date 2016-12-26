Cyanogen to Shut Down Services on December 31

After Cyanogen gained prominence in the Indian smartphone market by partnering with brands like OnePlus and Micromax subsidiary Yu, the custom Android mod developer has announced that they are shutting down services by December 31.

“As part of the ongoing consolidation of Cyanogen, all services and Cyanogen-supported nightly builds will be discontinued no later than 12/31/16. The open source project and source code will remain available for anyone who wants to build CyanogenMod personally,” said the firm in a blog post.

Also read: OnePlus 2 Gets Reliance Jio Compatibility With OxygenOS 3.5.5 Firmware Update

So, if you are still having a smartphone like OnePlus One, ZUK Z1 then you will have to go for CyanogenMod ROM taken care by the developer community.

The firm once aimed at taking over Google’s Android head on succumbed soon after things did not go as predicted. Cyanogen reportedly had fired around 20 percent of its workforce in July.