Cyanogen to Shut Down Services on December 31
Representative image. (Image: OnePlus)
After Cyanogen gained prominence in the Indian smartphone market by partnering with brands like OnePlus and Micromax subsidiary Yu, the custom Android mod developer has announced that they are shutting down services by December 31.
“As part of the ongoing consolidation of Cyanogen, all services and Cyanogen-supported nightly builds will be discontinued no later than 12/31/16. The open source project and source code will remain available for anyone who wants to build CyanogenMod personally,” said the firm in a blog post.
Also read: OnePlus 2 Gets Reliance Jio Compatibility With OxygenOS 3.5.5 Firmware Update
So, if you are still having a smartphone like OnePlus One, ZUK Z1 then you will have to go for CyanogenMod ROM taken care by the developer community.
The firm once aimed at taking over Google’s Android head on succumbed soon after things did not go as predicted. Cyanogen reportedly had fired around 20 percent of its workforce in July.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- 2017 Honda CityHonda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017
- ROBUST POWERHOUSELenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP
- Partner ContentThums Up's Toofani Punch With Ranveer Singh Celebrates The 'Khas' Among 'Hum'