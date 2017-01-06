D-Link introduced the new Omna 180 Cam HD (DSH-C310), the Apple HomeKit enabled camera at the ongoing CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

The first in D-Link’s Omna family of HomeKit enabled devices, the Omna 180 Cam HD provides an easy way for users to monitor their home for extra peace of mind.

The Omna 180 Cam HD offers a comprehensive 180-degree field of view to monitor an entire room and Full HD 1080p video quality for crystal clear surveillance.

The HomeKit enabled camera includes advanced security features with end-to-end encryption and authentication between the camera and an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. The camera can be used by Apple Home app on iOS 10 compatible devices.

Users can also get rich notifications on the lock screen of their iPhone or iPad via the Home app, showing a snapshot of what’s happening in their home when motion is detected. In addition, via HomeKit, the Omna 180 Cam HD can work seamlessly with other HomeKit enabled devices including triggering scenes when motion is detected.

D-Link Omna 180 Cam HD (DSH-C310) Key Features

• 180-Degree Field of View – Omna is derived from the Latin word ‘omnis’ meaning all-encompassing. Most cameras offer a limited 130-degree lens, while D-Link’s unique 180-degree solutions and de-warping technology allow users to see just about everywhere and everything.

• Dynamic Video Streaming – The video bitrate continuously adjusts to ensure optimal performance given the available bandwidth.

• Two-Way Audio – Listen and speak using the camera’s built-in microphone and speaker, so even when users are not at home they can still make their presence known.

• Night Vision – See up to 5 meters in complete darkness with infrared night vision.

• Local Recording – Record motion detection triggered video clips directly to a microSDXC card up to 128 GB. Offers more flexibility on recording video locally to the camera without impacting network or Internet bandwidth, all with no recurring monthly fees.

• Omna App – Advanced features are available on the free Omna companion app.

• Stylish Design – The camera is designed to fit effortlessly into the modern home with an elegant, discreet and stylish design.

• Motion Detection – Triggers alerts and automatic video clip recording.