D-Link Security Solution 'Omna 180 Cam' Now Available on Apple.com

D-Link Corporation today announced that the Omna 180 Cam HD (DSH-C310) is available for purchase online today at Apple.com and in Apple stores around the world later this month.

The first in D-Link’s Omna family of HomeKit enabled devices, the Omna 180 Cam HD provides a way for users to monitor their home.

Omna’s HomeKit integration includes security features with end-to-end encryption and authentication between the camera and an iPhone or iPad.

When activity is detected, users will receive a notification on their lock screen, delivered via the Apple Home app, showing a live feed from the camera. Users can even access their Omna remotely to see what’s happening in their home in real time.

The Key features of the product include:

● 180-Degree Field of View – D-Link’s de-warping technology allows an 180-degree field of view.

● Video Streaming – The video bitrate continuously adjusts as per the available bandwidth.

● Two-Way Audio – Users can listen and speak using the camera’s built-in microphone and speaker.

● Night Vision – allows users to see up to 5 meters in complete darkness with infrared night vision.

● Motion Detection – Triggers alerts and automatic video clip recording

● Local Recording –allows users to record motion detection triggered video clips directly to a microSD card up to 128 GB, with remote playback capabilities. Offers pre-event snapshot and recording, with more flexibility on recording video locally to the camera without impacting network or Internet bandwidth. All of this available with no recurring monthly fees.

The Omna 180 Cam HD will retail for $199.99 USD (tax excluded).

Remote access via the Apple Home app requires Apple TV (4th generation) with tvOS 10.1 or later or iPad running iOS 10.1 or later.

