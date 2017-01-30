Daiwa Launches 40-Inch Smart TV at Rs 22,900

DAIWA announced the launch of its Full HD 40-inch Smart TV.

The Daiwa 40-inch Smart TV comes with a Full HD 1920*1080 screen resolution, Cinema Zoom Mode, 2HDMI and 2USB ports with SD card slot.

The TV also supports multimedia connectivity, Wi-Fi, USB to USB data transfer, Smart Energy Saving Eco Vision, wireless headphone control, screen capture and a gaming system.

The TV has an audio system with surround sound and equaliser with a single remote to control the TV, media players and wireless headphones connected to the home entertainment system. It provides a viewing angle of 178/178 degrees.

The TV set is manufactured in India at Daiwa’s plant in Greater Noida and comes with a 1 year warranty period. Daiwa also provides free demo and installation services PAN India.

The SmartTV is available on Snapdeal and Amazon, priced at Rs 22,990.

