Dangal Leaked on Facebook: The Age of Social Media Piracy Begins

In what can be termed as an extreme level of piracy, Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal which released on 23rd December 2016, has been released on Facebook. The video was released by a facebook user on social media and the movie has already accumulated more than 4 lakh views and over 50 shares. The video has been reported and is now unavailable on facebook.

Piracy in the modern age is no longer a game that is played on Torrents. Here's a new form of piracy altogether, this is not the first time that such a thing has happened on a social media platform. Earlier this year, the big Mayweather and Pacquiao fight was also live streamed by many viewers on Periscope. After this incident, Periscope ensured some stringent terms and conditions for its users.

The release of Dangal is by a user in Pakistan who writes that he's a uploader on YouTube. The video has been pulled down by Facebook now.

