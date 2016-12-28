DataMail Email Service Now Available on All Popular Internet Browsers

The world's first free linguistic email address service 'DATAMAIL' is now accessible through computers using all popular browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera, Safari, Netscape, Safari and Flox.

One of India's largest IT services organisation, DATA XGen Technologies Pvt Ltd, a group company of Jaipur-based Data Infosys in October had launched world's first free linguistic email address for Smartphones under the name 'DATAMAIL' that allowed to create email id in eight Indian launguages -- Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Telgu, Bangali, Marathi, English; and three foreign languages -- Arabic, Russian and Chinese.

Over the period of time the Made in India, DATAMAIL, World's first lingusistic email service supporting IDN (Internationalised Domain Name) service in 22 languages would be offered by Data XGen Technologies Pvt. Ltd. which is free to be downloaded from any android or IOS system through their respective play store and also on any browser under the name DATAMAIL.

Ajay Data, Founder and CEO Data XGen Technologies Pvt. Ltd in a statement said: "Digital India without touching non-English speaking population which counts 89 per cent of total population in India, has no mean and government and private sectors should work together to avail the user-friendly digital technology to the semi-urban and rural India for fulfilling PM's vision of Digital India."

As per estimates, over 10 crore people in India do not use smart phones but access internet through cyber cafe or public internet.

The need to have access of linguistic email address through Web is must to enable everyone and bring them online and empower them to use the power of internet with full potential.