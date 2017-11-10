Debjani Ghosh to be The First Woman to be President of NASSCOM in 2018
The Indian IT-BPM industry has been a growth driver for the country and is today a $150 billion sector representing multiple sub-sectors.
Photo for representation only. (Image: Reuters).
NASSCOM has appointed Debjani Ghosh, former MD, Intel South Asia, as the NASSCOM President-Designate, succeeding R Chandrashekhar upon the completion of his term in March 2018. “We are delighted to welcome Debjani as the President-Designate. The industry is today at a very interesting inflection point and NASSCOM has a key role to play in catalysing the next phase of growth of the sector. Under Debjani’s leadership, NASSCOM will further enhance its initiatives in innovation, disruptive technologies, skilling and new market access,” said Raman Roy, Chairman, NASSCOM.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Vote For Your Favourite Smartphone, Car, Two-Wheeler And More!
“These are exciting times for India in terms of the industrial and digital revolution that it is undergoing. I firmly believe that NASSCOM is much more strategically placed than any other forum to drive the IT agenda of the country," said Debjani Ghosh, President-Designate, NASSCOM.
The Indian IT-BPM industry has been a growth driver for the country and is today a $150 billion sector representing multiple sub-sectors. Moreover, the intersection of digital technologies across every business provides a great opportunity for the industry to achieve its aspiration to reach $350 billion by 2025.
In March 2017, the NASSCOM President Succession Committee (NPSC) was constituted by the NASSCOM Chairman. The committee was chaired by N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons. The additional members of the committee were Neelam Dhawan, Managing Director, HP Enterprise; Rajendra Pawar, Chairman, NIIT; Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Google India; Rishad Premji, Chief Strategy Officer, Wipro and Harish Mehta, Cofounder, NASSCOM and CMD, Onward Technologies (Convener).
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Indian Consumer App of the Year: Walnut or Swiggy? Vote And Win
Watch video: Katrina Kaif And Manu Jain Talks About the New Xiaomi Redmi Y1
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Vote For Your Favourite Smartphone, Car, Two-Wheeler And More!
“These are exciting times for India in terms of the industrial and digital revolution that it is undergoing. I firmly believe that NASSCOM is much more strategically placed than any other forum to drive the IT agenda of the country," said Debjani Ghosh, President-Designate, NASSCOM.
The Indian IT-BPM industry has been a growth driver for the country and is today a $150 billion sector representing multiple sub-sectors. Moreover, the intersection of digital technologies across every business provides a great opportunity for the industry to achieve its aspiration to reach $350 billion by 2025.
In March 2017, the NASSCOM President Succession Committee (NPSC) was constituted by the NASSCOM Chairman. The committee was chaired by N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons. The additional members of the committee were Neelam Dhawan, Managing Director, HP Enterprise; Rajendra Pawar, Chairman, NIIT; Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Google India; Rishad Premji, Chief Strategy Officer, Wipro and Harish Mehta, Cofounder, NASSCOM and CMD, Onward Technologies (Convener).
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Indian Consumer App of the Year: Walnut or Swiggy? Vote And Win
Watch video: Katrina Kaif And Manu Jain Talks About the New Xiaomi Redmi Y1
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Bad Mom’s Christmas Review: Mila Kunis-Starrer is Just Another Adult Comedy, With Moms
- 'Kohli is a Very Special Player; Rohit Reminds Me of VVS Laxman'
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Unveiled at EICMA [Video]
- Salman Khan Introduces Race 3 Cast in This Picture; Check Out Who All Have Joined the Superstar
- Rahul Dev Tells You All About Functional Training