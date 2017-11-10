Tech
Debjani Ghosh to be The First Woman to be President of NASSCOM in 2018

The Indian IT-BPM industry has been a growth driver for the country and is today a $150 billion sector representing multiple sub-sectors.

News18.com

Updated:November 10, 2017, 6:06 PM IST
Photo for representation only. (Image: Reuters).
NASSCOM has appointed Debjani Ghosh, former MD, Intel South Asia, as the NASSCOM President-Designate, succeeding R Chandrashekhar upon the completion of his term in March 2018. “We are delighted to welcome Debjani as the President-Designate. The industry is today at a very interesting inflection point and NASSCOM has a key role to play in catalysing the next phase of growth of the sector. Under Debjani’s leadership, NASSCOM will further enhance its initiatives in innovation, disruptive technologies, skilling and new market access,” said Raman Roy, Chairman, NASSCOM.

“These are exciting times for India in terms of the industrial and digital revolution that it is undergoing. I firmly believe that NASSCOM is much more strategically placed than any other forum to drive the IT agenda of the country," said Debjani Ghosh, President-Designate, NASSCOM.

The Indian IT-BPM industry has been a growth driver for the country and is today a $150 billion sector representing multiple sub-sectors. Moreover, the intersection of digital technologies across every business provides a great opportunity for the industry to achieve its aspiration to reach $350 billion by 2025.

In March 2017, the NASSCOM President Succession Committee (NPSC) was constituted by the NASSCOM Chairman. The committee was chaired by N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons. The additional members of the committee were Neelam Dhawan, Managing Director, HP Enterprise; Rajendra Pawar, Chairman, NIIT; Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Google India; Rishad Premji, Chief Strategy Officer, Wipro and Harish Mehta, Cofounder, NASSCOM and CMD, Onward Technologies (Convener).

