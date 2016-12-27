Delhi HC Bans Sale of Intex Aqua Smartphones
'Aqua Mobiles' had moved the High Court against 'Intex' in 2013 alleging that the handset brand of its rival has created confusion among customers due to the identical trademark and had sought interim injunction on the sale. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Delhi High Court has barred leading mobile phone maker 'Intex' from selling its Aqua brand handsets and its accessories in the local market, taking note of a trademark infringement plea of market rival 'Aqua Mobiles'.
'Aqua Mobiles' had moved the High Court against 'Intex' in 2013 alleging that the handset brand of its rival has created confusion among customers due to the identical trademark and had sought interim injunction on the sale. Granting interim relief, Justice G S Sistani said "the plaintiffs/applicants, having established a strong prima facie case for priority showing prior use and goodwill in the mark 'Aqua' are entitled to an interim injunction against the defendants."
Also read: PVR Cinemas to Accept UPI Payments Across India
The court said the "defendants (Intex and others), their directors, officers, franchisees, agents, employees, servants, and/or any other person acting for and on their behalf are restrained from using the infringing trademark 'Aqua' or any other deceptively similar trademark in respect of mobile phones/cellular phones and their accessories, till the disposal of the suit."
Also read: Google CEO Sundar Pichai to Host Event For Indian Businesses on January 4
The order will come into force after two weeks, starting December 24, to enable 'Intex' dispose of their current stocks, it clarified. Aqua Mobiles, in its plea, has claimed it had been selling "Aqua" trademarked mobile phones in India since 2009 and had expanded its business by venturing into production of earphones, mobile chargers, USB cables and batteries under the brand.
Also read: Gionee M2017 With a Massive 7,000mAh Battery Launched For Nearly Rs 70,000
It alleged that 'Intex' had opted for an identical trademark in 2012 to "have a free ride on its (Aqua Mobiles) goodwill". Intex, however, argued that 'Aqua' as trademark was incapable of being distinguished for goods of Aqua Mobiles only and therefore, Aqua Mobiles cannot claim rights over the trademark and legal protection.
Intex also contended that it had spent a huge sum of Rs 27 crore on commercials to promote the brand in question and had also hired a Bollywood actor for this purpose. The court, however, did not agree with the contention of 'Intex' and granted interim relief to Aqua Mobiles.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- Partner ContentThis Virat Kohli Video Will Inspire You To Make A #BoldMove
- Too Cool!Dangal Daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra Are Just Like Any Of Us
- ROBUST POWERHOUSELenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP