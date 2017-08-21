Delhi Metro Opens Plant to Recycle Construction Waste

Delhi Metro has opened a facility to recycle the waste produced during its demolition and construction work, it said on Sunday. A plant in Rohini in north Delhi will manufacture green products like aggregates, manufactured sand, concrete bricks, tiles, paver-blocks and kerb stones."The construction waste generated by DMRC is generally dumped at pre-designated sites identified and approved by the government. To utilize this waste, this new facility has been constructed," the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) said in a statementThe facility, which will be managed by IL&FS Environment, will have the capacity to process 150 tonnes of waste every day, it said, adding the use of "wet technology" employed during the processing of materials will be able to minimize the dust and noise pollution.It is equipped to "recover and recycle" about 95 per cent of incoming waste like cement concrete pile heads, re-bars, concrete blocks, broken bricks, cement plaster, rubble, broken stones, soil, sand, gravel, demolished building material like railing, frames, roofing and broken glasses.