1-min read

Delhi Police Aims For Technology-Based Policing by 2020

Delhi Police is set to adopt different modes of technology to enable a technology-based policing in the territory.

IANS

Updated:October 28, 2017, 11:36 AM IST
(Image for representation only.)
The Delhi Police, by 2020, aspires to adopt "technology-based policing" by using smart policing, artificial intelligence, and self-learning systems among other advanced technologies, it was announced on Friday. The plan was discussed at a review meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal on the future of Delhi Police.

"Delhi Police should enhance its human resource capability to enable the use of technology effectively and efficiently," Baijal said at the meeting attended by Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, Special and Joint Commissioners of police among others.

Baijal was also informed about the action plan for the next three years like the use of data analytics based predictive policing, connected multi-jurisdictional records, return of human intelligence as the centrepiece, centralised database for remote suspect verification, single platform for seamless delivery of services, an official statement said.

The Delhi Police will also partner with academic institutions to develop systems for the future.

