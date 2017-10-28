Delhi Police Aims For Technology-Based Policing by 2020
Delhi Police is set to adopt different modes of technology to enable a technology-based policing in the territory.
(Image for representation only.)
The Delhi Police, by 2020, aspires to adopt "technology-based policing" by using smart policing, artificial intelligence, and self-learning systems among other advanced technologies, it was announced on Friday. The plan was discussed at a review meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal on the future of Delhi Police.
"Delhi Police should enhance its human resource capability to enable the use of technology effectively and efficiently," Baijal said at the meeting attended by Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, Special and Joint Commissioners of police among others.
Baijal was also informed about the action plan for the next three years like the use of data analytics based predictive policing, connected multi-jurisdictional records, return of human intelligence as the centrepiece, centralised database for remote suspect verification, single platform for seamless delivery of services, an official statement said.
The Delhi Police will also partner with academic institutions to develop systems for the future.
Watch the Tech And Auto Show | EP17 | Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross & More
"Delhi Police should enhance its human resource capability to enable the use of technology effectively and efficiently," Baijal said at the meeting attended by Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, Special and Joint Commissioners of police among others.
Baijal was also informed about the action plan for the next three years like the use of data analytics based predictive policing, connected multi-jurisdictional records, return of human intelligence as the centrepiece, centralised database for remote suspect verification, single platform for seamless delivery of services, an official statement said.
The Delhi Police will also partner with academic institutions to develop systems for the future.
Watch the Tech And Auto Show | EP17 | Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross & More
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Is Unhappy With BFF Priyank Sharma's Re-entry in the House?
- Madame Tussauds Delhi Unveils Justin Bieber’s Wax Figure At The Grub Food Fest
- England Ready for Ashes Without Ben Stokes, Says Joe Root
- WhatsApp 'Delete For Everyone' Feature: Now Unsend Wrongly Sent Messages
- Do Women Really Need To Compete With Men?