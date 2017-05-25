Delhi Police to Hire CTO to Tackle Cyber Crime

Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday said the Delhi Police is going to hire a chief technology officer to help the force to equip itself to meet the growing challenges and potent threat of cyber crime.

"In response to the potent threat of cybercrime and cyber attacks, more so in the environment of increasing digitalisation of services and commercial transactions, the Delhi Police is going to hire a chief technology officer within the Police headquarters to keep pace with global technology developments and help the force equip itself to meet the growing challenges," he said at the 9th edition of Homeland Security Programme organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (Ficci).

The theme of this year's programme is 'Modernisation of India's Internal Security Mechanism.

On the event, Baijal called upon the police forces to effectively utilise modern information and communication technology tools for smart policing.

In his address, he outlined three developments - emerging demographic profile, the pace and pattern of unabated urbanisation, and the rapid pace at which the technology is developing - while highlighting some recent initiatives taken by the Delhi Police in response to various such challenges.

"On harnessing the potential of our youth, the Delhi Police has recently taken up programs for skill upgradation of youth in collaboration with various corporate using their corporate social responsibility funds. This will help in weaning away potential criminals from crime and make them employable and self-reliant in life," Baijal said.

He said the Delhi Police is already working with young technology students from various government institutions within the city.

Baijal said an expert group, convened by one of the Special Commissioners of Police, has been constituted to study the root causes of violence against women. "This should help in crafting appropriate responses to tackle this ever-growing menace."

Calling upon Delhi Police to leverage technology and social media platforms for more effective engagement and interaction with the community, he said he was unequivocal in his belief that community policing is the key to effective policing.

He also spoke about the new officer-oriented police stations launched recently at Parliament Street and Maurice Nagar police stations, to effectively tackle and address the concerns of the aspirational youth.

