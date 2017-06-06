Dell EMC Cloud Platform Launched For Microsoft Azure Stack

Dell EMC on Tuesday launched "Dell EMC Cloud" for Microsoft Azure Stack -- a hybrid cloud platform that offers simple and fast path for implementing and sustaining hybrid cloud.

The new platform will help organisations standardising on the Microsoft Azure ecosystem to accelerate their digital transformation with automated IT service delivery for traditional and cloud-native applications.

"Making hybrid cloud platforms simple and turnkey enables businesses to rapidly develop and deploy new applications, optimise resources, control costs and deliver the best possible customer experiences," said Peter Cutts, Senior Vice President, Hybrid Cloud Platforms at Dell EMC, said in a statement.

The new offering complements turnkey platforms -- Dell EMC Enterprise Hybrid Cloud and Dell EMC Native Hybrid Cloud -- that integrate hardware, software and automation to simplify IT service delivery and reduce time to market for customers.

"Microsoft and Dell EMC are continuing alliance by investing in Microsoft Azure Stack on Dell EMC infrastructure to meet rising customer expectations for solutions that deliver a top-quality public and on-premises cloud experience," added Mike Neil, Corporate Vice President, Enterprise Cloud, Microsoft Corp.

