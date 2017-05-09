Dell EMC Unveils Innovations to Help Digital Transformation Goals

Keeping its customer’s changing needs in the mind, Dell EMC announced a whole host of new modern data centre innovations that will help its clients to reinvent themselves for digital era.

"The digital transformation mega trend will only intensify, reinforcing the need to start the IT transformation journey now," said David Goulden, President, Dell EMC at the inaugural address of Dell EMC World 2017.

"The creation of Dell EMC has rapidly accelerated our ability to develop and deliver technologies that will underpin the next wave of innovation and progress for our customers," he added.

The company invests around $4.5 billion every year for research and development.

Digital transformation will change how every business in every industry is built and operated, and how it interfaces with customers, Goulden said.

Dell EMC services customers across 180 countries.

The unprecedented amounts of users, applications and data volumes will simply break traditional infrastructure. To succeed in this new digital world, companies will require an IT transformation, the company said in a statement.

The new announcements made by the company on Monday are aimed at helping customers to base their IT on a modern architecture as the foundation for a hybrid cloud.

The new Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) 2017 IT Transformation Maturity Curve study commissioned by Dell EMC shows that 85 percent of the most mature organisations believe they are in a "very strong" or "strong" position to compete and succeed in their market over the next few years contrasted with 43 percent of the least mature companies.

The company on Monday announced various innovations to accelerate its client’s businesses such: Driving IT Transformation with the new 14th Generation of PowerEdge Servers, New hyper-converged infrastructure advancements and cloud-like consumption model to ease adoption, Software-defined storage for data centre modernisation, Introduction of new all-flash storage systems to help customers modernise their data centres and transform IT, Launching integrated data protection appliance and expanding cloud data protection portfolio, IT transformation with new open networking products and Rolls out flexible consumption models for IT from the desktop to the data centre.