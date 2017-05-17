Dell Launches VR Gaming Series With Alienware 15, 17 And Aurora R6

Tech giant Dell on Wednesday launched a new gaming portfolio in India and announced an exclusive partnership with HTC to deliver virtual reality (VR) experience at retail stores.

The portfolio has VR-ready "Alienware 15", "Alienware 17" and Inspiron gaming laptop. The company also introduced "Alienware Aurora R6".

"We are fulfilling the ultimate gaming experience through wider access and engagement with India's gaming community. Dell has a definitive roadmap in this segment, making this the right time to expand our portfolio for a wider set of gamers," said P. Krishnakumar, Vice President, Consumer and Small Business, Dell, India.

Dell Inspiron range features latest Intel processors for an enhanced gaming performance, NVIDIA GeForce graphics and an advanced thermal cooling design.

"Alienware 15" and "Alienware 17" notebook will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,64,990 and Rs 2,14,990, respectively.

"Alienware Aurora desktop will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,79,990.

While the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 gaming notebook will be available at a starting price of Rs 74,490, the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 gaming notebook will cost Rs 82,490.

