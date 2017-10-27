Dell XPS 15 Notebook Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Dell in India announced the launch of XPS 15, a 15-inch notebook. With Dell’s iconic, virtually borderless InfinityEdge display, the XPS 15 packs a 15.6-inch screen into a 14-inch form factor, backed by the Intel Quad Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics. Continuing to build on the XPS family’s premium pedigree of design, form, and function, the Dell XPS 15 has been designed to offer some of the unique features to users for the ultimate computing experience the company claims.• The Dell XPS 15 is powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ Quad-Core processor (6M Cache, up to 3.8 GHz) and offers the powerful gaming grade NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1050 with 4GB GDDR5 graphics.• Equipped with a backlit keyboard and precision touchpad, with fluid panning, pinching and zooming, the XPS 15 offers an experience that is touchscreen-smooth and quick. The palm rest of the device is made from carbon fibre that is strong and thin like aluminium, but lighter and cooler to touch.• The XPS 15 weighs over 1.8 kilograms and is cut with precision from a single block of aluminium for a sturdy, durable chassis in a beautiful design.• The device supports Stereo Speaker, Dual Microphones, High Definition Audio with Waves MaxxAudio Pro for a complete audio experience.• With eye-popping clarity and detail on its FHD display, the screen of the Dell XPS 15 can be viewed from nearly every angle with the device’s panel providing a wide viewing angle of up to 170°.• For easy connectivity, the device sports a Thunderbolt 3 multi-use port allowing users to charge the laptop and also connect to multiple devices (including support for up to two 4K displays).• Dell XPS 15 is now available for purchase in India at a starting price of Rs 1,17,990 on www.dell.co.in, at select Dell Exclusive Stores, Croma and Reliance Digital outlets.