Dell Unveils AIOs, Gaming Desktops at Computex 2017

Tech giant Dell on Tuesday launched two new all-in-ones (AIO) desktop PCs and a virtual reality (VR) ready gaming desktop at the information and communication technology (ICT) show 'Computex 2017' here.

The new line-up includes Inspiron 27 7000 all-in-one (AIO), Inspiron 24 5000 all-in-one (AIO) and the new Inspiron Gaming Desktop.

"With more people than ever streaming movies, gaming and consuming VR content on PCs, the new Inspiron all-in-ones and gaming desktop will bring innovation mainstream," said Ray Wah, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Dell Consumer and Small Business Product Group.

The Inspiron gaming desktop sports the latest AMD multicore Ryzen processors, featuring SenseMI to optimise power consumption.

Inspiron 27 7000 AIO features borderless InfinityEdge, 27-inch display, with resolutions up to 4K UHD and runs on the latest multi-core Ryzen AMD processors and AMD Polaris RX500 series graphics.

The new Inspiron 24 5000 AIO comes with the new SmartByte technology that helps prevent buffering when streaming content.

The software detects critical network streams and prioritises video ahead of less urgent network traffic so that videos and movies can run without interruption.

