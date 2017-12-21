Dell Unveils Three New Inspiron Notebooks Starting at Rs 60,690

Refreshing its Inspiron series in India, Dell on Thursday launched three ultra-slim notebooks -- "Inspiron 13 7000" 2-in-1 (7373), "Inspiron 15 7000" (7570) and "Inspiron 13 5000" (5370). "Inspiron 13 7000" 2-in-1 (7373) has been launched for Rs 76,290 for core i5 chipset and Rs 96,190 for core i7 processor variant. "Inspiron 15 7000" (7570) will be available at Rs 77,190 for core i5 chip and Rs 88,690 for core i7 chipset while Inspiron 13 5000" (5370) will be available at Rs 60,690 for core i5 and Rs 75,790 for core i7 processor variants. The new Inspiron notebooks sport a thinner and lighter build with integrated high-performance and are dedicated to offering a high-quality entertainment to users, the company claimed."Inspiron 15 7000" (7570) features a 15-inch thin bezel display encased in a brushed aluminum body. It comes with dual drive options with up to 256 GB SSD and up to 1TB HDD and offers up to nine hours of battery life."Inspiron 13 7000" 2-in-1 (7373) has a FHD IPS touch display with "SmartByte" streaming technology. The device has Quick-Charge enabled battery that lets users go from zero to ready-to-go in 15 minutes. It also offers improved security with an infrared camera and "Windows Hello".Dell "Inspiron 13 5000" (5370) offers a 13-inch FHD IPS display with "Smartbyte" and immersive audio technology by MaxxAudio Pro. The device features log-in with fingerprint reader feature and "Windows Hello".