Department of Telecom Launches Tarang Sanchar, a Web Portal For EMF Emission Compliance Information

Department of Telecom (DoT), Ministry of Communications today launched Tarang Sanchar, a web portal for Information sharing on Mobile Towers and EMF Emission Compliances.

Manoj Sinha, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Communications and Minister of State for Railways, formally launched the Tarang Sanchar portal in an event organised at New Delhi.

Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, P.K. Pujari during his keynote address said that the DoT has prescribed standards for Electromagnetic emissions from mobile towers that are ten times stricter than the international standards prescribed by International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) and recommended by World Health Organization (WHO).

Though there is no scientific evidence of any health concerns from low power mobile BTSs, a need was felt to educate the citizens about EMF emissions from mobile towers and status of their compliances.

In its endeavour to clear misconceptions around the issue of mobile tower emissions, DoT has launched Tarang Sanchar Portal.

The portal aims to generate confidence among the public about the effectiveness of the EMF compliance process in India.

The EMF-Portal is designed to provide a public interface where a map-based search feature has been provided for viewing the mobile towers in the vicinity of any locality.

By the click of a button, information on EMF compliance status of mobile towers can be accessed.

Detailed information about any tower site, if requested, will be sent on email to the users.

Additionally, any person can request for EMF emission measurement at a location by paying a fee of Rs 4000 online. The tests will be conducted by the local Telecom Enforcement Resource and Monitoring (TERM) filed unit of DoT and the test report will be provided to the requestor.

The portal also has ‘EMF Overview’ and ‘Learn’ Sections, which provide articles, booklets and videos, to further educate the citizens about EMF and coverage of telecom services.

Public can also access the ‘DoT Initiatives’ section which has information on various leaflets, articles and Frequently Asked Questions.

In addition to Government to Citizen (G2C) services, portal also facilitates Government to Business (G2B) service delivery in a transparent and eco-friendly manner.

The Portal enables a method of maintenance and retention of end-to-end records including submission of compliance by Telecom Service Providers and paperless processing by TERM cells.

Tarang Sanchar has the complete collated technical details of over 14.5 lakh base stations (BTSs) spread across the country of all technologies (2G, 3G, 4G etc.) and of all Telecom Service Providers (TSPs).

