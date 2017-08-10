Developers File Antitrust Complaint Against Apple in China
The complaint, lodged by Beijing-based Dare & Sure Law Firm, accuses Apple of charging excessive fees and removing apps from its local store without proper explanation.
Developers File Antitrust Complaint Against Apple in China (photo for representation, image: News18)
A Chinese law firm has filed a complaint against Apple on behalf of 28 local developers alleging the firm breached antitrust regulations. The complaint, lodged by Beijing-based Dare & Sure Law Firm, accuses Apple of charging excessive fees and removing apps from its local store without proper explanation, Lin Wei, an attorney at the firm told Reuters on Thursday.
"During its localisation process Apple has run into several antitrust issues ... after an initial investigation we consulted a number of enterprises and got a very strong response," said Lin. The law firm invited developers to join the complaint in April and on Tuesday filed it to China's State Administration for Industry and Commerce and the National Development and Reform Commission, which oversees antitrust matters in the country.
An Apple spokeswoman told Reuters that guidelines for publishing apps on the App Store were consistent across all countries and that it was in the process of expanding its local developer relations team. The law firm did not provide details of the developers involved in the complaint. Apple's China App Store is its most profitable store globally, despite being subject to strict censorship controls that have pressured the firm to recently remove dozens of apps.
Watch: Blackberry KEYone First Look
"During its localisation process Apple has run into several antitrust issues ... after an initial investigation we consulted a number of enterprises and got a very strong response," said Lin. The law firm invited developers to join the complaint in April and on Tuesday filed it to China's State Administration for Industry and Commerce and the National Development and Reform Commission, which oversees antitrust matters in the country.
An Apple spokeswoman told Reuters that guidelines for publishing apps on the App Store were consistent across all countries and that it was in the process of expanding its local developer relations team. The law firm did not provide details of the developers involved in the complaint. Apple's China App Store is its most profitable store globally, despite being subject to strict censorship controls that have pressured the firm to recently remove dozens of apps.
Watch: Blackberry KEYone First Look
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fitness is to a Fast Bowler What Oil is to Engine: Umesh Yadav
- Bajaj and Triumph Motorcycles Announce Global Partnership for Mid-Capacity Bikes
- English Premier League 2017-18 Season Preview: Action Begins
- Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection
- Gurgaon Review: An Age-old Tale of Ambition and Betrayal Set in Millennium City