DIPP, WIPO to Set up Tech/Innovation Centres for IP Generation

Industrial promotion body DIPP and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) have joined hands to establish Technology and Innovation Support Centres in the country which is expected to boost generation and commercialisation of intellectual properties.

The agreement, signed between the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) and WIPO for setting up of Technology and Innovation Support Centres (TISCs), will also provide an impetus to knowledge sharing, capacity building and sharing of best practices among the over 500 TISCs operating worldwide by giving the host institutions access to global network.

The services offered by TISCs may include access to online patent and non-patent (scientific and technical) resources and IP-related publications; assistance in searching and retrieving technology information; training in database search; on-demand searches (novelty, state-of-the-art and infringement); monitoring technology and competitors; and basic information on industrial property laws, management and strategy, and technology commercialisation and marketing. WIPO's TISC programme provides innovators in developing countries with access to locally based, high-quality technology information and related services, helping them exploit their innovative potential and to create, protect, and manage their intellectual property (IP) rights.

The Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has been designated as the national focal point for the TISC network. CIPAM shall identify potential host institutions, assess their capacities and support them in joining the TISC project. It will also act as the main intermediary between WIPO and TISC host institutions and coordinate all the activities of the national TISC network. "In the upcoming years, CIPAM is planning to establish TISCs in universities, state science councils, R&D institutions etc," an official statement said.

