1-min read

Disha Patani is The New Face of Asus Ahead of Zenfone 4 Launch on September 14

Asus has today announced actress Disha Patani as the new brand ambassador for its range of laptops and smartphones.

News18.com

Updated:September 8, 2017, 4:44 PM IST
Disha Patani has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Asus India. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Asus has today announced actress Disha Patani as the new brand ambassador for its range of laptops and smartphones. Speaking on the partnership, Disha Patani said, “I have known ASUS to be an iconic technology marvel, world over and I am happy to be associated with a brand which is very young, trendy and enthusiastic, which reflects my personality. I look forward to being part of the ASUS family and its fascinating growth journey in India. ”

As the latest update by the Taiwanese technology giant, Asus is also set to launch its Zenfone 4 series of smartphones in India. The company has set a September 14 launch date for its first Zenfone series smartphones in the country, which are expected to be the Zenfone 4 Selfie and Zenfone 4 Series Pro.

