Diwali 2017: Best (Useful) Tech Gifts Other Than Smartphones
Diwali 2017 is just around the corner and the season of exchanging gifts has already begun. Apart from the mundane 'chocolates and sweets', what are you gifting your loved ones this Diwali? Also, how useful do you think your gift would be for them? Here is a carefully curated list of technology products to help you find that right gift for Diwali 2017.
Diwali 2017 best gifting options. Representative Image. . (Image: REUTERS/Amit Dave)
Diwali is just around the corner and many are turning to the host of e-commerce websites for their gifting purposes this Diwali. With the ongoing sales on almost all the e-commerce portals in India and the wide variety of offerings put on sale, shopping for Diwali online makes perfect sense. Now to tackle the question of ‘what to gift?’ the usability factor of the gift always comes into play. You can easily go for the cliché stuff like a box of chocolates or sweets but in today’s scenario, that would send out nothing more than a ‘Happy Diwali, here’s your gift’ message. So for your dear ones, who really deserve more than just a namesake gift, here is a carefully curated list of technology products that could just be their next best possessions and your best sign of love as a gift of Diwali 2017. These products are handpicked from all the price brackets, so you can easily go for the ones which suit your budget. Moreover, these Diwali gifts can easily be bought from any of the e-commerce websites.
1. Smart Wearables
These are certainly the handiest gifts you could select for people who are always on-the-go. Smart wearables not only help you track your daily fitness levels but also let you set a long-regime fitness plan and abide by it. The most basic of these let you keep a count of your daily footsteps, calories burnt, sync your fitness goals to their respective apps and stay connected with your smartphones through notifications alerts. As you go higher on the price list, the number of features keep on increasing, with the addition of a heart-rate monitor, personal coaches and more. To name a few fitness wearables available out there, one can choose from Mi Band – HRX Edition, Intex FitRist, Fastrack Reflex, Goqii, Lenovo HW01 Plus and more.
To further step things up, a similar, more generous Diwali gifting option would be a smartwatch. In addition to fitness tracking, smart watches provide the users with options of receiving/ making calls, texting, keeping track of calendar events, notes, reminders and much more. Smartwatches tend to be much more costly than a smart band and can cost you anywhere between Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 and above. One can opt from smartwatches by Samsung, Motorola, Huawei, Fossil, Asus, Casio and others, all the way up to the Apple Watch.
2. Headphones/ Speakers
These are the universal gifting options as quite frankly, everyone loves music. Your dear ones may like to stay wired to inner ear-headphones, play bass-thumping music inside their rooms or listen to jazz while working around the house, audio output devices cater to almost everyone across any generation. For the ‘wired’ types, a pair of good quality headphones would be a great gift. For the same, one can easily choose from Sony, JBL, Sennheiser, Bose, Philips, Skullcandy, Beats by Dr Dre and many more, starting at a price of as low as Rs 500 and going all the way up to Rs 20,000 and even further.
Similarly, portable Bluetooth speakers or soundbars or even home theatre audio systems are good gifting options, depending on the usability expected. The best part, when it comes to audio devices is, you can choose from a budget as low as you want and in case you want to go higher on the price bracket, sky is the limit.
3. Tablets/ Kindle
Though these are two separate categories, the price and size of both the two is much identical and hence can be chosen from as per the usability. Tablets are essentially an extended version of smartphones and cater to those who are into extensive gaming, movie watching, designing/ creative practices and much more in addition to everyday work. Their versatility is such that they can act as an enlarged smartphone or as a scaled-down laptop, complete with an attached keyboard and more. Almost all the smartphone companies have tablet offerings as well and one can choose from a host of them across different prices, like Micromax, Samsung, Lenovo, Honor, Asus, Alcatel and Apple.
Amazon Kindle, on the other hand, is a one-of-a-kind product and specifically caters to extensive readers. A range of Kindles are offered exclusively by Amazon and the devices have undeniably been a huge part of Amazon’s success worldwide. Essentially, Kindle helps one store e-books from the vast library of Kindle e-books and read them at one’s ease, with features like low-light reading, in-built dictionary, selecting and saving texts as notes and more. Kindles start from Rs 5,000 and go all the way up to Rs 22,000.
4. OTT Subscriptions
With the spread of OTT usage across India, OTT providers are stepping up their game to cater to more and more subscriber base, by adding new and exciting content and putting out offers on their subscriptions. Users can easily find Diwali special subscription offers or just bundled subscription packages on various OTT providers like Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Hotstar, Google Play Movies and more. The best part of such a gift would certainly be the fact that including the intended recipient, the whole family can use it as and when required. Similar to this, OTT subscriptions for music lovers, like Google Play Music, Gaana, Apple Music and more can be bought and gifted this Diwali.
5. Wi-Fi Hotspots, Power Banks
Many workaholics are required to stay connected online throughout the day and the mobile carrier data for them might just not be enough. To tackle this, portable Wi-Fi routers from Reliance Jio, Airtel, MTS and others would be just the right gift this Diwali. These can be purchased along with a 3-months or a 6-months long data plan to ensure uninterrupted usage for the recipient.
You can also level up your gifting game by adding a portable power bank to this. A good quality power bank will ensure that your dear one will never run out of battery for his/ her devices and this will certainly help them in their on-the-go work schedule. Power banks can be chosen as per their battery (mAh) capacity and their brand, with the likes of Xiaomi, Ambrane, Intex, Lenovo and more available in the market.
6. VR Headsets
Virtual Reality is ‘the-trend’ in the technology world these days and for all the right reasons. While scientists and researchers are figuring out a way to further enhance it, to make it more useful for the humankind, the most basic of VR technology available today is enough to enable anyone taste an immersive experience. VR headsets available in the market can easily be connected to any Android phones and will allow the user to experience videos, movies, images and even games in a wide 360-degree format. This is truly a one-of-a-kind experience and if your dear one has not already used it, he/ she will not be able to thank you enough for the gift after doing so. VR headsets come in many price brackets and by different manufacturers like Samsung, Google, MTT and more.
7. Gaming CDs/ Accessories
We all have those gaming enthusiasts around us who spend most of their time on their alienistic devices, trying to get a headshot or score a goal. No matter how much you would want them to get off it, the best gifts for ‘gamers’ this Diwali would certainly be more of what they love. With the same thought, you can easily go for any of the new gaming CDs for their device and what makes it even easier is the vast gaming library to choose from. No issues if they already have the latest edition of Fifa, you can go for hundreds of other games like the latest edition of Assassin’s Creed, Tekken, NBA, GTA and more.
In case you feel they have enough games to last them a couple of months, a gaming accessory would also be a very good option, like a gaming mouse by Razer, Corsair, Alienware etc. or a new special edition controller for their PlayStation or Xbox.
8. Photography: Selfie Sticks, Lapel Mics, Cameras
This category is for those who love clicking pictures, be it a scenic portrait image or a selfie for their Instagram handle. These simple accessories will certainly up their photography game by manifolds. For a dear one who loves clicking selfies, you can easily go for a nice selfie stick that will help them capture all their beautiful moments for their social media feed. In case they like producing videos through their smartphones or doing Facebook/ Instagram/ Twitter live, a lapel mic would also help in a big way.
In case you are looking for a serious gifting option related to photography, a DSLR would be a very good choice. You can choose from a range of DSLR cameras like Sony a9, Nikon D850 and more, depending on your budget.
So what was the best gifting option from this list? Please leave your opinion in the comment section below.
