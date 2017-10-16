Diwali 2017: Top 5 Best Flagship Camera Smartphones

Flaunting the camera capabilities of your brand new smartphone is a known trend during Diwali. At a time when every handset made by every possible smartphone company boasts of offering a superior camera, it becomes all the more difficult to choose. Low-light photography capabilities is the number one priority during Diwali to shoot lights and crackers at night. And when it comes to low-light photography in smartphones with perfect lighting, fast focus and shutter speeds, very few handsets manage to do well.So, if you are buying a new smartphone before Diwali, here are five flagship smartphones offering the best cameras you should look out for.Rs 73,000 (64GB)When it comes to low-light photography, the iPhone 8 Plus offers the best results among all the iPhones. The iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing users to capture portraits with a shallow depth-of-field effect in five different lighting styles.Rs 67,900 (64GB)The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has the best camera in terms of overall performance. This is the first Samsung phone to boasts a dual-lens rear camera with optical image stabilisation on both the lens. The dual-lens camera module of the Galaxy Note 8 is made of two 12-megapixel wide-angle and telephoto sensors-- one with an aperture of f/1.7 and another lens has an aperture of f/2.4. Also, with optical image stabilisation both the lens, the video recordings are way more stable. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera which will easily please you with the results.Rs 53,900The Galaxy S8 sports 12-megapixel rear camera with 'Dual Pixel' technology. The camera features include optical image stabilisation and f/1.7 aperture. In the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with autofocus. The image quality is similar to what the S7 edge had offered and is still one of best in the price range.Rs 56,000Sony is known to make smartphones with great cameras and the Xperia XZ Premium tops the list. Sony has included its Exmor RS Sensor in its 19-megapixel primary and 13-megapixel front cameras. The interesting features that these cameras carry are Super-Slow Motion recording at 960 fps, Predictive Capture and Augmented Reality capabilities. There is also a dedicated camera key at the bottom-right of the phone for easier photo-capturing.Rs 63,000 (128GB)If you wish to buy an iPhone before Diwali and you do not have enough money for the iPhone 8 Plus, then the iPhone 7 Plus is a great value for money choice. There are two sensors at the back: one is a 1/3" sensor @ 28mm and another is a 1/3.6" sensor @ 56mm. Both of them work in tandem and deliver great levels of detailing in the images that you click. The iPhone 7 Plus is also capable of shooting videos at 2160p@30fps.