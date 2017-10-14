DJI Zenmuse X7 Drone Camera Launched For 6K Aerial Movies

Chinese manufacturer DJI has presented a new drone camera promising aerial shooting of unrivalled quality. The Zenmuse X7 uses interchangeable lenses and films in resolutions up to 6K in all lighting conditions. The Zenmuse X7 is billed as the first-ever compact Super 35 camera designed especially for shooting ultra-high-definition aerial video in resolutions up to 6K, an image format of 6016×3200 pixels. The high resolution allows virtually unlimited cropping in post-production, helping movie makers work with different broadcast standards used worldwide. As for photos, the Zenmuse X7 can shoot a burst of up to 20 frames a second in 24-Megapixel resolution and RAW format.The Zenmuse X7 can be mounted on the Inspire 2 drone for high-end aerial shooting. Plus, with an ISO range of 100 to 25600, the camera should be capable of filming in all kinds of lighting conditions. Together, the X7 and the Inspire 2 weigh under 4kg and are capable of filming complex shots usually requiring heavy or difficult-to-install equipment.This camera is available for pre-order, priced from $2,699, with shipping due to start in November 2017. Lenses are priced $1,199 to $1,299 (from 16 to 50mm). A four-lens set is currently available for $4,299. Given the pricing, the camera is likely to appeal to professionals more than amateurs or enthusiasts.