DoT's Penalty of Rs 3,050 Crore on Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Approved

Paving the way for Rs 3,050 crore cumulative penal action on telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular, the attorney general is learnt to have opined that the Department of Telecom has power to impose penalty on grounds of poor quality of service.

"AG has opined that DoT can impose penalty on telecom operators for violating quality of service rules," a source told PTI.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) had recommended imposing Rs 1,050 crore penalty each on Airtel and Vodafone and Rs 950 crore on Idea for violating quality of service rules.

Trai, in its recommendation to DoT, said it has found the trio non-compliant with licence conditions and service quality norms, given the high rate of call failures and congestion at interconnect points for Reliance Jio.

Following Trai's recommendation, the Telecom Department sought AG's opinion on the matter last week, sources pointed out.

The DoT was awaiting AG's opinion before proceeding on the penalty suggestion of Trai.