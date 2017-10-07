Drug Chains Tumble on Reports Amazon Eyeing Their Pie
Amazon is reported to be in discussions with mid-market pharmacy benefit managers and has been hiring talent to assess the drug retailing market for its entry, brokerage firm Leerink analyst Ana Gupte wrote in a note to clients.
Drug Chains Tumble on Reports Amazon Eyeing Their Pie (Photo: Reuters)
Shares of drug retailers Walgreens Boots Alliance, CVS Health and Rite Aid tumbled on Friday after reports that Amazon.com was looking to make a move into selling drugs online. Amazon is reported to be in discussions with mid-market pharmacy benefit managers and has been hiring talent to assess the drug retailing market for its entry, brokerage firm Leerink analyst Ana Gupte wrote in a note to clients. "We are convinced that AMZN will almost certainly enter the drug distribution value chain within 2 years, evolving into a more disruptive offering over time," Gupte said. Amazon's entry into pharmaceuticals has been long rumoured in the media. On Friday, CNBC reported that the e-commerce giant would decide before Thanksgiving whether to move into selling prescription drugs online, citing a company email and a source familiar with the matter. Amazon does not comment on rumours or speculation, a company spokeswoman said. Shares of drug retailers Walgreens closed down 5.8 percent, Rite Aid 4.9 percent and CVS Health 4.9 percent.
Watch Video: Tech And Auto Show | EP14 | Apple iPhone 8, 8+, X, Isuzu D-Max & More
Watch Video: Tech And Auto Show | EP14 | Apple iPhone 8, 8+, X, Isuzu D-Max & More
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Stokes, Hales, Three More English Cricketers in Trouble
- Hyundai Tucson With 4 Wheel Drive Launched For Rs 25.19 Lakh
- Tu Hai Mera Sunday Movie Review: It's Worth Your Time
- Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Zubair Khan Not Haseena Parkar's Son-in-law?
- Triple H in India to Finalise WWE Tour; Fans Welcome Him in Style