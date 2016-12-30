Dual-lens Camera to go Mainstream in Smartphones Under Rs 15,000

Going forward in 2017, smartphones in the affordable segment will woo consumers with dual-lens rear cameras along with bigger batteries. The focus on providing improved hardware specifications along with software customisation will continue to happen as the affordable smartphone market will become more competitive next year.

A recent Twitter poll revealed that consumers wish to have dual-lens rear camera in the affordable segment. While acknowledging that the ‘megapixel count’ doesn’t matter for clicking better images, the minimum preference was 12-megapixels.

While spec sheets continue to dominate consumer preference, another Twitter poll revealed that metal body phones are most sought after than glass or plastic designs.

Keeping this in mind, several brands will launch affordable smartphones with attractive specifications in January 2017. One of the handsets to look forward to is the Honor 6X.

Dubbed as the ‘Swag Phone’, Honor India recently hosted a preview event for the same.

The Honor 6X, with dual cameras at the back, was launched in China earlier and is set to arrive in India soon.

To recall the specifications, the Honor 6X is expected to be powered by an octa-core Kirin 655 processor and sport a 5.5-inch Full HD display. The dual camera setup at the back consists of 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors and in the front there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.