Dual-SIM Support a Must For Smartphone Buyers in India

Smartphone buyers in India mostly prefer dual SIM handsets over single SIM variants. While this was not case earlier, most smartphone users now have at least two SIM cards, especially after the Reliance Jio launch.

According to a Twitter poll, over 70 percent users highlighted their preference of opting for a dual-SIM smartphone over a single-SIM handset.

Going forward in 2017, smartphones in the affordable segment will woo consumers with dual-lens rear cameras along with bigger batteries. Another Twitter poll revealed that consumers wish to have dual-lens rear camera in the affordable segment.

While acknowledging that the ‘megapixel count’ doesn’t matter for clicking better images, the minimum preference was 12-megapixels.

Keeping this in mind, several brands will launch affordable smartphones with attractive specifications in January 2017. One of the handsets to look forward will be the Honor 6X.

Dubbed as the ‘Swag Phone’, Honor India recently hosted a preview event for the same.

The Honor 6X, with dual cameras at the back, was launched in China earlier and is set to arrive in India soon.