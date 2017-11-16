ECoR to Provide Free Wi-Fi at Stations Linking Tribal Areas
East Coast Railway General Manager Umesh Singh reviewed the progress of Wi-Fi services and advised all officials concerned to provide Wi-Fi services in small stations so that rural and tribal people can also be benefited.
ECoR to Provide Free Wi-Fi at Stations Linking Tribal Areas (photo for representation)
The ECoR has decided to provide free Wi-Fi services in small stations that link remote and tribal dominated areas across Odisha. East Coast Railway General Manager Umesh Singh reviewed the progress of Wi-Fi services and advised all officials concerned to provide Wi-Fi services in small stations so that rural and tribal people can also be benefited. This will be a part of ECoR's Digital India initiative. Wi-Fi services will be provided in small railway stations such as Keonjhargarh, Paradeep and Bisam Cuttack stations by East Coast Railway (ECoR), an ECoR statement said.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Vote For Your Favourite Smartphone, Car, Two-Wheeler And More!
The statement also said that RailTel will provide the facility at stations such as Malatipatpur, Sakhigopal, Birapurusottampur, Delang, Motori, Retang, Mancheswar, Barang, Gopalpur and Balikuda. Besides railway passengers, free Wi-Fi will also be available for local people, who visit railway stations for some purpose, the release said. Wi-Fi services have already been provided at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Berhampur, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagram, Rayagada, Srikakulam and Sambalpur stations, an ECoR official said
Watch: Motorola Moto X4 First Look | The Improved Moto G5s Plus
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Vote For Your Favourite Smartphone, Car, Two-Wheeler And More!
The statement also said that RailTel will provide the facility at stations such as Malatipatpur, Sakhigopal, Birapurusottampur, Delang, Motori, Retang, Mancheswar, Barang, Gopalpur and Balikuda. Besides railway passengers, free Wi-Fi will also be available for local people, who visit railway stations for some purpose, the release said. Wi-Fi services have already been provided at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Berhampur, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagram, Rayagada, Srikakulam and Sambalpur stations, an ECoR official said
Watch: Motorola Moto X4 First Look | The Improved Moto G5s Plus
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- China Open: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Bow Out in Second Round
- SRK's Son AbRam Charms His Way Through a Carefree Dance Performance For Aryan, Suhana
- IFFI Row: Shyam Benegal Supports Sujoy Ghosh's Decision to Resign
- Google Doodle Says Happy Birthday to ‘Hole Puncher’ Instead of Pt. Nehru on Nov 14
- World Diabetes Day: Why a Ketogenic Diet May Be Ideal for You