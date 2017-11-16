Tech
ECoR to Provide Free Wi-Fi at Stations Linking Tribal Areas

East Coast Railway General Manager Umesh Singh reviewed the progress of Wi-Fi services and advised all officials concerned to provide Wi-Fi services in small stations so that rural and tribal people can also be benefited.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2017, 11:24 AM IST
The ECoR has decided to provide free Wi-Fi services in small stations that link remote and tribal dominated areas across Odisha. East Coast Railway General Manager Umesh Singh reviewed the progress of Wi-Fi services and advised all officials concerned to provide Wi-Fi services in small stations so that rural and tribal people can also be benefited. This will be a part of ECoR's Digital India initiative. Wi-Fi services will be provided in small railway stations such as Keonjhargarh, Paradeep and Bisam Cuttack stations by East Coast Railway (ECoR), an ECoR statement said.

The statement also said that RailTel will provide the facility at stations such as Malatipatpur, Sakhigopal, Birapurusottampur, Delang, Motori, Retang, Mancheswar, Barang, Gopalpur and Balikuda. Besides railway passengers, free Wi-Fi will also be available for local people, who visit railway stations for some purpose, the release said. Wi-Fi services have already been provided at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Berhampur, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagram, Rayagada, Srikakulam and Sambalpur stations, an ECoR official said

