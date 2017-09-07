Edugild Launches The Fourth Batch of Its EdTech Business Accelerator Programme

Edugild, an initiative of Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT), Pune paves way for the fourth batch of its accelerator programme. The global edtech startup accelerator will create a customized ecosystem to scale up five edtech startups from September 2017. The selected startups will be a part of an intensive 4-6 months of EDUGILD’s business acceleration program designed by global experts and have an extended 12-18months of relationship. Edugild will offer an access to co-working space, product life cycle management support, organization development inputs, business landscape, investor relations, UI/UX maturity, PR strategy and global scale-up opportunities to the five edtech startups.The startups for the fourth batch were selected from an application long tail of 250+ companies. The startups of the fourth batch are - Edvantics from Hyderabad, KnowHassles from Mumbai, Musein from Bengaluru, Vidya Robotics from Pune|Aurangabad and TrisLabs from Bengaluru. All these edtech startups are aligned to EDUGILD’s thought (Vision) of “Revenue first and Funding Later”. The fourth batch will go through a diagnostic boot camp on 8th and 9th Sept in Pune.With the launch of the fourth batch, Edugild now has a bouquet of 21 edtech startups of which 6 are from overseas and the rest of India. Edugild’s program spans across multi-disciplinary engagements, customized for each startup. From the co-horts edtech startups Simulanis, Gradopedia, Classboat, Ahhaa, YoScholar, ProctorEdu have already raised funds and overall the entire portfolio of companies are scaling up well. Edugild has also expanded its partnership horizons to cross borders with EPG UK, Edtech Israel, JMD EDU China and strategic alliances in USA and Australia.