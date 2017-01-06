Edutainment Firm 'ConveGenius' Launches CG Slate Micro SD Card

Education technology company ConveGenius on Friday launched a new Micro SD card version of their successful edutainment solution -- CG Slate.

The CG Slate Micro SD card is available in three variants. For classes KG-2, Micro SD card is priced at Rs 1,999, for classes 3-5, at Rs 2,999 and for classes KG-5, at Rs 1,999, the company said in a statement.

Any smartphone or tablet can be converted into a CG Slate by inserting the Micro SD Card and loading the CG Slate app for Google Play Store.

CG Slate ensures integrated learning from more than 1,500 premium learning modules mapped to NCERT curriculum.

It also makes learning fun through interactive video stories, books, educational worksheets, quizzes and fun games.

The new Micro SD card solution is available exclusively on the CG Slate official Website.

