Elon Musk: Artificial Intelligence Is More Dangerous Than N. Korea
"If you're not concerned about AI safety, you should be. Vastly more risk than North Korea," Musk tweeted on Friday.
Elon Musk: Artificial Intelligence Is More Dangerous Than N. Korea (image: Reuters Pictures)
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that people should be more concerned with Artificial Intelligence (AI) than the risk posed by escalating tensions with North Korea, the media reported. "If you're not concerned about AI safety, you should be. Vastly more risk than North Korea," Musk tweeted on Friday.
Musk's comments were in reference to his non-profit start-up, OpenAI, defeating several of the world's best players at a video game, reports The Hill magazine. Musk has called for regulation of AI in the past, saying just last month that regulation is needed now or "by the time we are reactive in AI regulation, it's too late". His comments also follow heightened tensions between the US and North Korea. The communist regime has continued testing and expanding its nuclear programme, reporting this week that it can now fit nuclear warheads on missiles.
Watch Video: Google Pixel XL Review
If you're not concerned about AI safety, you should be. Vastly more risk than North Korea. pic.twitter.com/2z0tiid0lc— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2017
Musk's comments were in reference to his non-profit start-up, OpenAI, defeating several of the world's best players at a video game, reports The Hill magazine. Musk has called for regulation of AI in the past, saying just last month that regulation is needed now or "by the time we are reactive in AI regulation, it's too late". His comments also follow heightened tensions between the US and North Korea. The communist regime has continued testing and expanding its nuclear programme, reporting this week that it can now fit nuclear warheads on missiles.
Watch Video: Google Pixel XL Review
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game Of Thrones: How The Characters Have Transformed Over The Years
- Independence Day 2017: Top 5 Scooters That Charted Their Way Into India’s History
- Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection
- Lipstick Under My Burkha to Fire: 5 Films That Went Against The 'Sanskaari' CBFC
- I Fail To Comprehend Intolerant India, Says Pranab Mukherjee