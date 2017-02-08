Elon Musk Hints at Tesla Cars in India by Summer 2017

The Silicon Valley Billionaire, Elon Musk has sparked interest of the Automobile industry in India with a tweet on Wednesday. As a response to a query from an Indian follower, Musk hinted at Tesla arrival in India by as early as the summer of this year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet. (Photo: Twitter)

Time and again, Musk has hinted at bringing the electronic luxury car in India. With the launch of Tesla model 3 in April last year, Musk had promised to bring the car to India in a couple of years.

He had also expressed interest in opening Tesla Gigafactories at multiple locations across the globe, with India being one of the preferred spots.

Also read: Elon Musk's Hyperloop Being Considered For Fast Travel in Australia

However, the self-made entrepreneur is famous for being overly-ambitious with his projects and especially their deadlines. It is a matter of debate whether Musk will be able to deliver on his promises of bringing the cars to the country within this year’s summer.

It will be interesting to see how the futuristically automated car will perform in India. Autopilot being its biggest USP, there are chances that the models to be launched in India will not be carrying it. If all the features are kept intact, Tesla might face some of its toughest challenges till date on the Indian roads.

A Tesla manufacturing unit stationed in India will come much easier though, owing to PM Modi’s 'Make in India' initiative. The 'Make in India' incentives for the MNC’s make it much easier for them to setup and operate their units in India.

Also read: Tesla drops 'Motors' from name as CEO Musk looks beyond cars