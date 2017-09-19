Elon Musk Tweets Back to Unhappy Tesla Customer; Twitterati Applauds

Def not ok. Just sent a reminder to Tesla stores that we just want people to look forward to their next visit. That's what really matters. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2017

I had an amazing tesla drive in West Vancouver last month. Saleswoman was very knowledgeable and there was zero pressure to buy — Ro Prasad (@Roprasad7) September 16, 2017

@elonmusk you sir, are hardcore. This is how it's done. — Muji Manghi (@MujiManghi) September 16, 2017

Elon Musk has managed to grab the headlines again and for all the right reasons. Recently, the Tech Billionaire was tweeted to by an unhappy Tesla customer, complaining about a pushy sales guy at one of the Tesla stores. While not every CEO would directly indulge in responding to complaints about their services or products, Tesla CEO Elon Musk broke the stereotype once again by assuring the complainant that he took charge of the situation and rectified it.The official handle of Elon Musk received a tweet on September 15 by a person claiming to have had a terrible experience with a ‘very pushy sales guy’ from the Stanford store of Tesla. Within an hour, the CEO responded to the tweet, stating that he had sent a reminder to Tesla stores to step-up their game for an enhanced customer experience.The Tesla CEO’s response was widely appreciated by Twitterati, as people jumped to share their experiences with the company.