Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Elon Musk Tweets Back to Unhappy Tesla Customer; Twitterati Applauds

Elon Musk was recently applauded by the Twitterati for his prompt response to an unhappy Tesla customer. Read to know the whole story behind the recent Twitter highlight.

News18.com

Updated:September 19, 2017, 5:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Elon Musk Tweets Back to Unhappy Tesla Customer; Twitterati Applauds
CEO of Tesla Motors - Elon Musk (Image: Reuters)
Elon Musk has managed to grab the headlines again and for all the right reasons. Recently, the Tech Billionaire was tweeted to by an unhappy Tesla customer, complaining about a pushy sales guy at one of the Tesla stores. While not every CEO would directly indulge in responding to complaints about their services or products, Tesla CEO Elon Musk broke the stereotype once again by assuring the complainant that he took charge of the situation and rectified it.

The official handle of Elon Musk received a tweet on September 15 by a person claiming to have had a terrible experience with a ‘very pushy sales guy’ from the Stanford store of Tesla. Within an hour, the CEO responded to the tweet, stating that he had sent a reminder to Tesla stores to step-up their game for an enhanced customer experience.




The Tesla CEO’s response was widely appreciated by Twitterati, as people jumped to share their experiences with the company.







Watch Video: Tech And Auto Show | EP13 | Hyundai Verna, Xiaomi Mi A1 & More


 
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

RK Studios: A Legacy Of Over 70 Years Engulfed In Flames

RK Studios: A Legacy Of Over 70 Years Engulfed In Flames

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES