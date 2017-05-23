Ericsson Introduces Dual Band Solutions For Indian Telecom Operators

Swedish communication technology firm Ericsson on Tuesday launched new dual band radio products designed to provide enhanced customer experience while enabling telecom operators to boost capacity and be energy and cost-efficient.

The latest products include "Wideband Radio 2242", a single radio addressing two spectrum bands (1800MHz and 2100MHz) and three standards and "Dual Band Radio Dot" that provides a significant boost to indoor mobile broadband connectivity.

"Ericsson's latest range of dual-band radio solutions have been designed to help Indian operators address this heightened demand by increasing capacity, improving coverage outdoors and indoors while enabling significant opex benefits," said Nitin Bansal, Head of Network Products, Ericsson India, in a statement.

The "Wideband Radio 2242" enables operators to build compact dual-band, triple standard sites with a minimum amount of hardware occupies 50 percent less space and can be deployed more easily and faster.

The "Dual Band Dot" combines two frequency bands (1800MHz and 2100MHz) in one form factor thereby simplifying deployment, reducing the cabling cost and fully leveraging the available spectrum.

