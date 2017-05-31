Essential Phone By Andy Rubin is Here: 10 Things You Should Know About the $699 Phone

Android co-creator Andy Rubin has unveiled Essential Phone - the smartphone with top-of-the-line features and edge-to-edge display. One of its major highlights is the magnetic wireless data transfer feature meant to keep accessories from being made obsolete by new connection standards.

Essential Phone is available now for preorder for $699 in the US.

"For all the good Android has done to help bring technology to nearly everyone it has also helped create this weird new world where people are forced to fight with the very technology that was supposed to simplify their lives," Andy Rubin wrote in a blog post.

We bring you a list of things you would want to know about the Essential Phone.

- Andy Rubin's Essential Phone is launching in the United States to start and will ship in 30 days.

- Essential Phone's add-ons include a 360-degree camera and a charging dock.

- The Essential Phone features Android flagship internals like a Qualcomm 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

- Other features of Essential Phone include an edge-to-edge display and the screen stretches across the entire front of the smartphone.

- The Essential smartphone will also feature USB Type-C port and packs a 3,040 mAh battery, which is larger than those included in the Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel phones.

- It has a magnetic connector and wireless data transfer capabilities.

- Essential Phone has a selfie camera that can take eight-megapixel resolution photos, and the back camera takes 13-megapixel pictures and record 4K video.

- It has no headphone jack.

- It is available in four colours - Black Moon, Stellar Gray, Pure White and Ocean Depths.

- Essential Phone is built out of titanium and ceramic and is better able to withstand a drop test, says Rubin.