Essential Phone (PH-1) Starts Shipping: Know The Latest Flagship Contender by Andy Rubin

Android creator Andy Rubin’s Essential PH-1 smartphone has begun shipping for those who pre-ordered it. A recent tweet from the official handle of Essential Phones mentions ‘We’re beginning to ship Essential Phone! Please look out for an email today with tracking info. We appreciate everyone’s patience!’ informing the pre-bookers of an e-mail sent to them with tracking information of the smartphone.Essential PH-1 was first unveiled in May at a price point of $699. Since then, the smartphone has gained much attention, thanks to its 5.7-inch Quad HD display (2560x1312 pixels) with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The Essential phone was meant to compete with the top-of-the-line offerings of smartphone giants like Apple and Samsung. For this reason, it carries high firepower as well, such as the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and a titanium and ceramic case to enhance its visual appeal. Essential PH-1 is 7.8 mm thick and weighs 185 grams.As for its camera specifications, Andy Rubin went for the latest smartphone camera technology straight away, with a 13-megapixel dual camera setup on the Essential PH-1. The setup carries one 13-megapixel RGB and monochrome sensor along with a 13-megapixel dedicated monochrome sensor. Meanwhile, the front camera has been embedded with an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone is powered by a 3040 mAh battery.Available in two colours, reports indicate that the shipping has been started for only the Black Moon colour variant of the smartphone. The Essential smartphone also comes with magnetic sensors to support additional mods. The company also offers a 360-degree camera as an add-on to the phone, which it claims to be the world’s smallest 360-degree camera.Earlier in August, the company announced that the Essential Phones were up for pre-bookings through the official Essential website and through its online partners Sprint, Amazon and Best Buy.