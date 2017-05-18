Tech
ExtraTorrent Shuts Down Permanently

News18.com

Updated: May 18, 2017, 1:02 PM IST
ExtraTorrent Shuts Down Permanently
Image for Representative purpose (Image: Reuters)

In another blow to the online Torrent community, ExtraTorrent, a major torrent player has shut down permanently.

A recent post on the website's homepage displayed a farewell message to its visitors clearly stating that the torrent website has "shut down permanently" with all its mirrors going offline.

ExtraTorrent, Torrent website, Shut down, Kickass Torrents, Torrent.eu, Torrent news ExtraTorrent displays a farewell message to its visitors. (Image: ExtraTorrent)

The message also informs its users that all the data of the website has been permanently erased and warns them to stay away from fake 'ExtraTorrent' websites.

With this, ExtraTorrent becomes the latest torrent website to shut down its operations permanently. Earlier, torrent giants like KickassTorrents and Torrentz.eu bid farewell to the torrent community in a similar fashion.

First Published: May 18, 2017, 1:02 PM IST
