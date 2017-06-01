EY Announces Launch of DigiGST Tool

Global professional services organisation EY announced the launch of a technology tool -- DigiGST -- to provide organisations with end-to-end Goods and Services Tax (GST) compliance support.

According to EY, the technology tool, hosted on the highly secure Microsoft Azure platform, integrates services of both application service provider (ASP) and GST Suvidha Provider (GSP) and combines EY's tax domain expertise, technology capabilities and deep sector knowledge.

"DigiGST combines our tax knowledge and technology expertise in a way that it adds value to businesses, helping them fully realise the benefits of GST while meeting compliance requirements in the most digital or user-friendly way," Rajiv Memani, Chairman, EY India and Chairman, Global Emerging Markets Committee, said in a statement.

The statement said the DigiGST solution while being customisable, automated and intuitive is also highly resilient, providing the best security infrastructure and complying with the highest accepted industry standards.