Facebook to Stop Charging For Accidental ad Clicks

</iframe<br /> <br /> <style>.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.related-storybox{padding:10px 0;border-top:1px solid #eee;border-bottom:1px solid #eee;margin:14px 0}.related-storybox h2{font-size:20px;padding-bottom:6px;color:#222}.related-storybox ul{display:flex;justify-content:space-between}.related-storybox ul li{background:#f0f0f0;margin-right:10px;flex:1;padding:10px;box-sizing:border-box;font-size:15px;line-height:21px}.related-storybox ul li:last-child{margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul li a{color:#222}.related-storybox ul li img{float:left;padding-right:10px}@media(max-width:600px){.related-storybox ul li{flex-basis:100%;margin-bottom:10px;height:92px;margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul{display:block}}</style><div class="tag"> <ul><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/click-through-rate.html">click-through rate</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/facebook.html">facebook</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/policy.html">policy</a></li></ul> <span id="pub_date" class="update_date"></span> <script>var pub_art_date = '<strong>First Published:</strong> August 9, 2017, 5:12 PM IST';$('#pub_date').html(pub_art_date); </script></div></div> </div><div class="fadeout"></div><a href="javascript:void(0);" class="readMore mobile_ad">Read full article</a> <div id="div-clmb-ctn-217952-1" style="float:left;min-height:2px;width:100%;" data-slot="217952" data-position="1" data-section="0" data-ua="d" class="colombia"></div> <div id="div-clmb-ctn-217951-1" style="float:left;min-height:2px;width:100%;" data-slot="217951" data-position="1" data-section="0" data-ua="d" class="colombia"></div> <div id="div-clmb-ctn-254005-1" style="float:left;min-height:2px;width:100%;" data-slot="254005" data-position="1" data-section="0" data-ua="m" class="colombia"></div> <div id="div-clmb-ctn-254006-1" style="float:left;min-height:2px;width:100%;" data-slot="254006" data-position="1" data-section="0" data-ua="m" class="colombia"></div> <div style="clear:both"></div> <div class="wrapper"> <div id="vuukle_div1486903" data-article-id="1486903" class="mnone"></div><a href="javascript:void(0);" class="nxStory">Next Story</a> <div id="wapadros320x50" class="mobile_ad"></div><script language="JavaScript"> VUUKLE_CUSTOM_TEXT = '{ "rating_text": "Give a rating:", "comment_text_0": "Leave a comment", "comment_text_1": "comment", "comment_text_multi": "comments", "stories_title": "Top Comments" }'; VUUKLE_COMMENT_BOX_HIDE = true; OVERRIDE_VUUKLE_URL = 'http://www.news18.com/news/tech/facebook-advertisers-accidentally-1486903.html'; invokeVuukleComments($("#vuukle_div1486903"),"807373cb-b024-4073-8d81-b23afdf31d29","Connection, Close","Facebook to Stop Charging For Accidental ad Clicks","en","1000","001d42","",VUUKLE_CUSTOM_TEXT); </script> <div class="edas-box shre-icon"><a href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/facebook-advertisers-accidentally-1486903.html&t=Facebook to Stop Charging For Accidental ad Clicks" target="_blank"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/sficon.gif" alt="facebook" title="facebook"/></a><a href="http://twitter.com/share?text=Facebook+to+Stop+Charging+For+Accidental+ad+Clicks&url=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/facebook-advertisers-accidentally-1486903.html" target="_blank"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/sticon.gif" alt="Twitter" title="Twitter" /></a><a href="https://plus.google.com/share?url=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/facebook-advertisers-accidentally-1486903.html" target="_blank"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/sgicon.gif" alt="google" title="google" /></a><a target="_blank" class="spy" onclick="window.open('https://web.skype.com/share?url=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/facebook-advertisers-accidentally-1486903.html&lang=en-US&flow_id=e67bffb7-d317-4577-8528-e9cc76e80b38&source=button','_blank','toolbar=no,scrollbars=yes,resizable=yes,width=305,height=665');" href="javascript: void(0)"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/ssicon.gif" alt="skype" title="skype" /></a><a href="whatsapp://send?text=Facebook to Stop Charging For Accidental ad Clicks - http://www.news18.com/news/tech/facebook-advertisers-accidentally-1486903.html" target="_blank" class="wapp"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/wappicon.gif" alt="whatsapp" title="whatsapp"/></a></div></div><div class="reaction_wrap mnone" style="height:300px; overflow-x:hidden; margin-top:10px; display:none"></div></div></div> <div class="section-blog-right resRightSide"><div class="add" id="rightad300x600"></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div id="rightad300x250_3" class="add-small"></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div class="vwal-rhs"><h2 class="title vspacer10">Video Wall</h2><figure><a href="http://www.news18.com/videos/india/the-voice-of-terror-1488133.html" class="vwall-icon-rhs" title="India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here"></a><a href="http://www.news18.com/videos/india/the-voice-of-terror-1488133.html" title="India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here"><div id="ipadcodelivetv34"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/300x250/jpg/2017/08/FTG-DAWOOD-SET3_1.jpg" title="India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here" alt="India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here"></div><h2 class="video-wall">India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here</h2></a></figure></div><div class="mobile_ad"><div id="mobileAdsnative320x340"></div></div><div style="clear:both"></div> <style>.fon-box{padding:20px 0}.fon-box h2{padding-bottom:10px;font-size:22px;color:#101010;font-weight:700}.fon-box ul{border:1px solid #eee;padding-bottom:0 10px;list-style:none}.fon-box ul li{padding-bottom:12px;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;border-bottom:0;position:relative}.fon-box ul li:first-child{padding-top:5px}.fon-box ul li img{float:left;padding:4px 10px 0 0}.fon-box ul li a{color:#000}.fon-box ul li span a{color:#787878;font-size:12px}* html .clearfix{height:1%}.clearfix:after{content:".";display:block;clear:both;visibility:hidden;line-height:0;height:0}.fon-box ul li a span.hnt-vicon{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-ss.png) no-repeat;position:absolute;top:55px;left:10px;width:20px;height:20px}.fon-box ul li a span.hnt-vicon:hover{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-ss-hover.png) no-repeat;position:absolute;top:55px;left:10px;width:20px;height:20px}.vwall-icon-rhs,.vwall-icon-rhs:hover{position:absolute;top:35%;left:40%;width:65px;height:65px}.vwall-icon-rhs{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-icon.png) no-repeat;background-size:65px}.vwall-icon-rhs:hover{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-icon-hover.png) no-repeat;background-size:65px}.vwal-rhs{position:relative;width:100%} </style> <div style="clear:both"></div> <div id="rightad300x250" class="add-small"></div> <div style="clear:both"></div><div class="live-tv"><h2 class="title vspacer">Live TV</h2><div class="cls"></div><div id="livetv"><div id="playerContainer" style="display:block; position:relative;width:100%;height:250px"> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://vidgyor.com/live/vidgyor_midroll_cnn_news18.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> if(typeof VIDGYOR!=='undefined'){ VIDGYOR.loadPlayer(true); } </script> </div><div class="cls"></div></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div class="mnone"><div class="fon-box"><h2>Recommended For You</h2><ul><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/fitness-is-to-a-fast-bowler-what-oil-is-to-engine-umesh-yadav-1487807.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/umesh.jpg" alt="Fitness is to a Fast Bowler What Oil is to Engine: Umesh Yadav" title="Fitness is to a Fast Bowler What Oil is to Engine: Umesh Yadav"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/fitness-is-to-a-fast-bowler-what-oil-is-to-engine-umesh-yadav-1487807.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">Fitness is to a Fast Bowler What Oil is to Engine: Umesh Yadav</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/madame-tussauds-delhi-unveils-wax-figure-of-iconic-star-madhubala-styled-in-her-famous-anarkali-pose-1487947.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/madhubala-wax-figure.jpg" alt="Madame Tussauds Unveils Madhubala's Wax Figure Styled In Anarkali Pose" title="Madame Tussauds Unveils Madhubala's Wax Figure Styled In Anarkali Pose"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/madame-tussauds-delhi-unveils-wax-figure-of-iconic-star-madhubala-styled-in-her-famous-anarkali-pose-1487947.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">Madame Tussauds Unveils Madhubala's Wax Figure Styled In Anarkali Pose</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/auto/bajaj-and-triumph-motorcycles-announce-global-partnership-for-mid-capacity-bikes-tie-up-1485701.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><span class="hnt-vicon"></span><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/01/Bajaj-Dominar-400.jpg" alt="Bajaj and Triumph Motorcycles Announce Global Partnership for Mid-Capacity Bikes" title="Bajaj and Triumph Motorcycles Announce Global Partnership for Mid-Capacity Bikes"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/auto/bajaj-and-triumph-motorcycles-announce-global-partnership-for-mid-capacity-bikes-tie-up-1485701.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">Bajaj and Triumph Motorcycles Announce Global Partnership for Mid-Capacity Bikes</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/sports/english-premier-league-2017-18-season-preview-action-begins-1487725.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/chelsea-epl-trophy-getty.jpg" alt="English Premier League 2017-18 Season Preview: Action Begins" title="English Premier League 2017-18 Season Preview: Action Begins"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/sports/english-premier-league-2017-18-season-preview-action-begins-1487725.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">English Premier League 2017-18 Season Preview: Action Begins</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/movies/gurgaon-movie-review-an-age-old-tale-of-ambition-and-betrayal-set-in-millennium-city-1483481.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><span class="hnt-vicon"></span><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/gurgaon-poster-1.jpg" alt="Gurgaon Review: An Age-old Tale of Ambition and Betrayal Set in Millennium City" title="Gurgaon Review: An Age-old Tale of Ambition and Betrayal Set in Millennium City"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/movies/gurgaon-movie-review-an-age-old-tale-of-ambition-and-betrayal-set-in-millennium-city-1483481.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">Gurgaon Review: An Age-old Tale of Ambition and Betrayal Set in Millennium City</a></li></ul></div></div><div style="clear:both;"></div><style>.cls{clear:both; height:0;}#livetv { margin-top:10px;}</style><div style="clear:both"></div><div class="add-small"> <div id="rightad300x250_2" class="add-small"></div> <div style="clear:both;"></div></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div id="insticator-container"><div id="div-insticator-ad-1"></div><div id="insticator-embed"></div><div id="div-insticator-ad-2"></div><script data-cfasync='false' type="text/javascript">Insticator.ad.loadAd("div-insticator-ad-1");Insticator.ad.loadAd("div-insticator-ad-2");Insticator.load("em",{id : "39931828-67fc-4892-a9d0-0730ef9f24f6"})</script></div> </div><div class="section-blog" id="content_1488041"></div><div class="section-blog" id="content_1488031"></div><div class="section-blog" id="content_1487991"></div></div><div class="content-add vspacer" id="ads728x90_Footer"></div></div><script> function responsive1(){var i=jQuery(window).width();768>i&&(jQuery("#reactions-top ul").addClass("slider"),jQuery(".boottom-list ul").addClass("promoted")),$(".slider").bxSlider({mode:"vertical",startSlide:0,pager:!0,controls:!1}),$(".promoted").bxSlider({minSlides:2,maxSlides:4,startSlide:0,slideWidth:140,slideMargin:5,moveSlides:2,infiniteLoop:!1,hideControlOnEnd:!0,auto:!1})}$(window).load(function(){}),$(window).one().resize(function(){}); $(document).keydown(function(e){ if (e.keyCode == 39) { $('span.article_nxtarrow').trigger('click'); } else if (e.keyCode == 37) { $('span.article_pvrarrow').trigger('click'); }});$("#diqusWid").click(function() { $('html,body').animate({ scrollTop: $(".reaction_wrap").offset().top}, 'slow');});</script><script>$(document).ready(function(){$(window).scroll(function(){var o=$(".tag").position().top,n=$(window).scrollTop();o-=400,n>=o?$(".fly-ad").hide():$(".fly-ad").show()})});</script><script>if(adsId300x600_1){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x600', adsId300x600_1);}if(adsId1242x600){ getAdsScripts('expando', adsId1242x600);}if(adsId728x90_Footer){ getAdsScripts('ads728x90_Footer', adsId728x90_Footer);}if(adsId728x90){ getAdsScripts('headerAds728x90', adsId728x90);} if(adsId300x250_1){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x250', adsId300x250_1);} if(adsId300x250_2){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x250_2', adsId300x250_2);}if(adsId300x250_3){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x250_3', adsId300x250_3);}if(wapAdsnative320x340){ getAdsScripts('mobileAdsnative320x340', wapAdsnative320x340);}if(adsId875x35){ getAdsScripts('adsdiv875x35', adsId875x35);}if(adsId1x1hovver){ getAdsScripts('webad1x1hovver', adsId1x1hovver);}if(wapAds3D_Banner){ getAdsScripts('3d_ads', wapAds3D_Banner);}if(wapAdsId300x250_2){ getAdsScripts('wap300x250_2', wapAdsId300x250_2);}if(wapAdsId300x250_ROS){ getAdsScripts('wap300x250_Ros', wapAdsId300x250_ROS);}if(wapAdsidoop1x1){getAdsScripts('wapoop1x1', wapAdsidoop1x1);}if(wapAds320x285_Native){ getAdsScripts('wapAds320x285_Native', wapAds320x285_Native);}if(adsId148x33){ getAdsScripts('web148x33', adsId148x33);}if(adsId728x90_inarticle){ getAdsScripts('web728x90_inarticle', adsId728x90_inarticle);}if(adsId728x90_inarticle_2){ getAdsScripts('web728x90_inarticle_2', adsId728x90_inarticle_2);}if(adsId_internal_interstitial){ getAdsScripts('webinternal_interstitial', adsId_internal_interstitial);}if(wapadros320x50){ getAdsScripts('wapadros320x50', wapadros320x50);}</script><script type='text/javascript'>window.__ITGS_started = Date.now();</script><!--<script type='text/javascript' async='async' src='//scripts.kiosked.com/loader/kiosked-loader.js?site=13518'></script>--><!--Mobile ad bottom banner 300x250--> <div id="mobil300x250" style="text-align:center; margin-top:10px;"></div> <!--Mobile ad sticky footer--> <div style="position:fixed; bottom: 0;left: -10px;width: 100%; z-index:99999;"> <div id="mobilSticky300x50" style="width:300px; margin:0 auto" ></div> </div> <div class="mobile_ad" id="special_1x1"></div> <div class="clearfix"></div> <footer> <div class="outer clearfix ftbox"> <a href="http://www.news18.com/" class="fnews18-logo fleft"></a> <div class="flinks fleft"><a href="/about_us.php">About Us</a><a href="/privacy_policy.php">Privacy Policy</a><a href="/disclaimer.php">Disclaimer</a><a href="/contact_us.php">Contact Us</a><a href="/rss/">Sitemap</a><a href="/complaint.php">Complaint Redressal</a><a href="/advertisement_with_us.php" target="_blank">Advertise With Us</a> </div> <div class="fright fshre"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/cnnnews18/" target="_blank" class="fficon spriteimage"></a> <a href="https://plus.google.com/+cnnnews18/posts" target="_blank" class="fgpicon spriteimage"></a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CNNnews18" target="_blank" class="fticon spriteimage"></a> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/cnnnews18/" target="_blank" class="fins-icon spriteimage"></a> <a href="http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ibnlive" target="_blank" class="fyticon spriteimage"></a> </div> </div> <div class="fmid"> <div class="outer clearfix"> <div class="topic fleft"> <h2>sections</h2> <ul><li><a href="/india/">India</a></li><li><a href="/lifestyle/">Lifestyle</a></li><li><a href="http://english.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">States</a></li><li><a href="/tech/">Tech</a></li><li><a href="/politics/">Politics</a></li><li><a href="/auto/">Auto</a></li><li><a href="/sports/">Sports</a></li><li><a href="/ivideos/">iVideos</a></li><li><a href="/football/">Football</a></li><li><a href="/power-circuit/">Power Circuit</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="fletest-news fleft"> <h2>Latest News</h2> <ul> <li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/india/dileep-moves-hc-again-says-sexual-assault-case-conspiracy-by-film-industry-1488195.html>Dileep Moves HC Again, Says Sexual Assault Case Conspiracy by Film Industry</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/world/imran-khan-faces-contempt-proceedings-by-pakistan-election-commission-1488187.html>Imran Khan Faces Contempt Proceedings by Pakistan Election Commission</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/world/pakistans-mother-teresa-dr-ruth-pfau-dies-aged-87-1488189.html>Pakistan's 'Mother Teresa' Dr Ruth Pfau Dies Aged 87</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/business/demonetisation-effect-rbi-dividend-to-govt-halved-to-rs-30659-crore-1488183.html>Demonetisation Effect: RBI Dividend to Govt Halved to Rs 30,659 Crore</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/videos/india/cnn-news18-tracks-dawood-hideout-in-pak-1488179.html>CNN-News18 Tracks Dawood Hideout in Pak</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="fwatch-live fleft"><h2>Watch LIVE</h2> <ul class="clearfix"> <li><a href="/livetv/" class="spriteimage cnnibnlogo"></a></li> <li><a href="http://hindi.news18.com/livetv/" target="_blank" class="spriteimage n18hlogo"></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ibnlokmat.tv/live-tv" target="_blank" class="spriteimage locmatlogo"></a></li> <li><a href="http://hindi.pradesh18.com/live-tv/etv-rajasthan/" target="_blank" class="spriteimage etvlogo"></a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="from-network"> <div class="outer"> <h3><span>From</span> Network18 <img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/newfooter/farrow.png" alt="" /></h3> <ul class="clearfix"> <li><a href="http://hindi.news18.com/" target="_blank">News18 India</a></li><li><a href="/cricketnext/">CricketNext </a></li><li><a href="http://english.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">News18 States </a></li><li><a href="http://hindi.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">Pradesh18 </a></li><li><a href="http://bengali.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">Bangla News </a></li><li><a href="http://gujarati.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">Gujarati News </a></li><li><a href="http://urdu.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">Urdu News </a></li><li><a href="http://www.ibnlokmat.tv/" target="_blank">Marathi News </a></li><li><a href="http://www.topperlearning.com/" target="_blank">Topper </a></li><li><a href="http://www.moneycontrol.com/" target="_blank">Moneycontrol </a></li><li><a href="http://www.firstpost.com/" target="_blank">Firstpost </a></li><li><a href="http://compareindia.news18.com/" target="_blank">CompareIndia </a></li><li><a href="https://www.historyindia.com/" target="_blank">History India </a></li><li><a href="http://www.mtvindia.com/" target="_blank">MTV India </a></li><li><a href="http://www.in.com/" target="_blank">In.com </a></li><li><a href="http://www.burrp.com/" target="_blank">Burrp </a></li><li><a href="http://www.topperlearning.com/franchisee " target="_blank">E-Learning Franchise Opportunity</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="fbottom-txt"><div class="outer"> CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2016 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of NEWS18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.</div> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="mobile-footer">© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.</div> </div> <!--mobile interstitial--> <div id="mobileInterstetial"></div> <!-- web interstitial --> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://ns.ibnlive.in.com/js/news18//js/jquery.awesomeCloud-0.2.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://ns.ibnlive.in.com/js/news18/js/jquery.auto-complete.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> $( document ).ready(function() { var winWidth = jQuery(window).width(); if(winWidth > 600){ $("#tagcloud").awesomeCloud({ "size" : { "grid" : 9, "factor" : 1 }, "options" : { "color" : "random-dark", "rotationRatio" : 0.35 }, "shape" : "square" }); } }); </script> <!-- flying ads code starts here --> <script> function setCookie( name, value, expires) { domain = 'news18.com'; secure = ''; path = '/'; var today = new Date(); today.setTime( today.getTime() ); if ( expires ) { expires = expires * 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24; } var expires_date = new Date( today.getTime() + (expires) ); document.cookie = name+'='+escape( value ) + ( ( expires ) ? ';expires='+expires_date.toGMTString() : '' ) + //expires.toGMTString() ( ( path ) ? ';path=' + path : '' ) + ( ( domain ) ? ';domain=' + domain : '' ) + ( ( secure ) ? ';secure' : '' ); } function getCookie( name ) { var start = document.cookie.indexOf( name + "=" ); var len = start + name.length + 1; if ( ( !start ) && ( name != document.cookie.substring( 0, name.length ) ) ) { return null; } if ( start == -1 ) return null; var end = document.cookie.indexOf( ';', len ); if ( end == -1 ) end = document.cookie.length; return unescape( document.cookie.substring( len, end ) ); } if ( navigator.appName.indexOf("Microsoft")==-1 ) { var per_day_cap=0; if(getCookie('IBNFlyingAd_300x250')){ var per_day_cap =getCookie('IBNFlyingAd_300x250'); } if(per_day_cap < 4){ document.write("<style> .fixBtm{ position:fixed; left:-250px; bottom:-300px; width:300px;z-index:99999} .cls{ color:#333; font:13px Arial;} .cls.close { background: #fff none repeat scroll 0 0; padding: 2px;}</style>"); document.write("<s"+"cript type='text/javas"+"cript'> $(document).ready(function() {var win_widgh=$(window).width();if(win_widgh>=600){$('.fixBtm').animate({ bottom:0, left:0 },2000);}else{$('.fixBtm').css({'display': 'none'});}$('.cls').click(function() { $('.fixBtm').html(''); }); });</s"+"cript>"); document.write("<div class='fixBtm fly-ad'><a href='javas"+"cript:void(0);' class='cls close'>close</a><div id='' style='height:250px; width:300px;'><sc"+"ript type='text/javasc"+"ript'>googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(''); });</sc"+"ript></div></div>"); per_day_cap=parseInt(parseInt(per_day_cap)+1); setCookie('IBNFlyingAd_300x250',per_day_cap,1); } } </script> <!-- flying ads code ends here --> <!--Mobile ad script--> <script type="text/javascript"> if(wapAdsidSticky320x50){ getAdsScripts('mobilSticky300x50', wapAdsidSticky320x50); } if(wapAdsINTERSTITIAL){ getAdsScripts('mobileInterstetial', wapAdsINTERSTITIAL); } if(wapAdsid320x50_1){ getAdsScripts('mobilTop300x50', wapAdsid320x50_1); } if(adsId1x1special){ getAdsScripts('special_1x1', adsId1x1special); } </script> <!--<div style="padding-bottom:50px;"></div>--> <!-- Google Code for Remarketing Tag --> <script type="text/javascript"> /* <![CDATA[ */ var google_conversion_id = 857782463; var google_custom_params = window.google_tag_params; var google_remarketing_only = true; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="//www.googleadservices.com/pagead/conversion.js"> </script> <noscript> <div style="display:inline;"> <img height="1" width="1" style="border-style:none;" alt="" src="//googleads.g.doubleclick.net/pagead/viewthroughconversion/857782463/?guid=ON&script=0"/> </div> </noscript> <!-- bing --> <script>(function(w,d,t,r,u){var f,n,i;w[u]=w[u]||[],f=function(){var o={ti:"5281114"};o.q=w[u],w[u]=new UET(o),w[u].push("pageLoad")},n=d.createElement(t),n.src=r,n.async=1,n.onload=n.onreadystatechange=function(){var s=this.readyState;s&&s!=="loaded"&&s!=="complete"||(f(),n.onload=n.onreadystatechange=null)},i=d.getElementsByTagName(t)[0],i.parentNode.insertBefore(n,i)})(window,document,"script","//bat.bing.com/bat.js","uetq");</script><noscript><img src="//bat.bing.com/action/0?ti=5281114&Ver=2" height="0" width="0" style="display:none; visibility: hidden;" /></noscript> <script> var unruly = window.unruly || {}; unruly.native = unruly.native || {}; unruly.native.siteId = 1010273; </script> <script src="//video.unrulymedia.com/native/native-loader.js"></script> <!--<div id="InterstitialWEB"></div>--> <div id="web1x1_ros"></div> <script> if(adsId1x1_ros){ getAdsScripts('web1x1_ros', adsId1x1_ros); } </script> <script async src="https://cdn.onthe.io/io.js/EpyJYkkJnF4O"></script> <!-- izooto notification script --> <script>window._izq = window._izq || []; window._izq.push(["init"]);</script> <script> window._izq.push([ "add_tag", "English" ]); </script> <script src="//cdn.izooto.com/scripts/203cc7e55836f166861bdf78df98665188cb21a1.js"></script> <!-- zedo notification script --> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://adunits.datawrkz.com/tms/data/placement/placement_82.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://adunits.datawrkz.com/tms/data/placement/placement_489.min.js"></script> <script> if( /Android|webOS|iPhone|iPad|iPod|BlackBerry|IEMobile|Opera Mini/i.test(navigator.userAgent) ) { var script1 = document.createElement('script'); script1.setAttribute('src', '//a.teads.tv/page/50067/tag'); script1.setAttribute('async', 'true'); document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(script1) }else{ var script2 = document.createElement('script'); script2.setAttribute('src', '//a.teads.tv/page/32459/tag'); script2.setAttribute('async', 'true'); document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(script2) } </script> <!--<script type="text/javascript" src="//sdk.adspruce.com/1/adsprucetag.js?pid=2087&sid=4" defer></script>--> </body> <iframe style='display:none' src='http://spl.zeotap.com/?zdid=75&ziid={impression_id}&zpb=News18English&env=mWeb'/> </html>

Facebook will stop charging advertisers when users accidentally click on ads which they view for less than two seconds. This new policy may discourage pestering ads and pop-ups from appearing on the screens. "Unintentional ad clicks can be profitable for publishers, they fail to deliver good experiences for businesses or people. For advertisers, these kinds of unintentional clicks can drive down the value of their campaigns," said Brett Vogel, Product Marketing Manager, Facebook.The social networking giant is also introducing a couple of changes to the way it reports total campaign impressions. The company would report gross impressions for starters, including both total billable and nonbillable impressions. It would also report ads that auto refresh, starting with placements on the right side of the desktop news feed. "The company will experiment with more ways to reduce the number of unintentional clicks by looking further into bounce rates, additional metrics and try to prevent users from accidentally clicking in the first place," Vogel noted.Facebook will also check abnormal behaviour, such as an inflated click-through rate (CTR) and automatically pause placements to protect people and advertisers. The company will also inform publishers so they can make necessary changes. "Publishers sometimes create ad experiences that fail to deliver true advertiser value. This can be due to an implementation error, or because the ad is in the wrong flow of the app experience," Vogel explained.