Facebook Celebrates 13th Birthday With 'Friends Day' Theme
Facebook celebrates its 13 anniversary with 'Friends day' theme. (Image: REUTERS/Mariana Bazo)
Facebook is celebrating its 13th birthday on Friday. Calling it "Friends Day" -- Facebook is launching new products to encourage people to connect with their friends.
"Through friendship, our world grows more connected, powerful things can happen, and lives and communities can be changed. Today, connecting is more important than ever," Facebook said in a statement.
Facebook hosted an event at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, where members who have been using "Groups" to connect with friends around the world shared how technology made it easier for people to build truly global communities.
The social media giant also released personalised "Friends Day Video" this week that users around the globe saw at the top of the News Feed in celebration of "Friends Day".
The video is a compilation of a user's Facebook friends and the memories they had shared together.
For a fun and easy way to start conversations with friends, Facebook Messenger will also highlight friendship-themed GIFs.
Also read: Reliance Jio a Huge Contributor to Facebook Quarterly Revenue Growth
Recommended For You
- Davis Cup, India vs New Zealand Live Score: Day 1 in Pune
- Hero Electric Launches 'Flash' Electric Scooter at Rs 19,990
- Oppo A57 Smartphone With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at Rs 14,990
- IPL 2017 Auction Likely in Mumbai on February 26
- Barack Obama Sporting A Backwards Cap, Flip Flops Has Twitter In Chaos