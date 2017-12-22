Facebook Changing How it Identifies ‘Fake News’ Stories
Facebook said Wednesday that in its tests, fewer hoax articles were shared when they had fact-checkers’ articles spooled up next to them than when they were labelled with “disputed” flags.
Facebook changing how it identifies ‘fake news’ stories (image: Reuters)
Facebook says it is changing how it identifies “fake news” stories on its platform to a more effective system. The social-media network had put “disputed” labels on stories that fact-checkers found false. Instead, now it will bring up “related articles” next to the false stories that give context to fact-checkers on the stories’ problems.
Facebook said Wednesday that in its tests, fewer hoax articles were shared when they had fact-checkers’ articles spooled up next to them than when they were labelled with “disputed” flags.
The new approach also may help speed up the fact-checking system, which sometimes worked too slowly. Now information from just one checker can be shown next to the false story. The labelling system required two fact-checkers.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 24 | Honor 7X, TVS Apache RR 310, Volvo XC60 & More
Facebook said Wednesday that in its tests, fewer hoax articles were shared when they had fact-checkers’ articles spooled up next to them than when they were labelled with “disputed” flags.
The new approach also may help speed up the fact-checking system, which sometimes worked too slowly. Now information from just one checker can be shown next to the false story. The labelling system required two fact-checkers.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 24 | Honor 7X, TVS Apache RR 310, Volvo XC60 & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Serendipity Arts Festival 2017: Chancing Upon Communities and Cultures in Goa
- Awadhe Warriors Shock Defending Champions Chennai Smashers in PBL Opener
- Centre Orders States to Take Stern Action on Unauthorised Crash Guards on Vehicles
- Uber Is a Taxi Service, Not an App: Top EU Court
- Tendulkar Visits his Adopted Village Donja in Marathwada