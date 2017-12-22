Tech
Facebook Changing How it Identifies ‘Fake News’ Stories

Facebook said Wednesday that in its tests, fewer hoax articles were shared when they had fact-checkers’ articles spooled up next to them than when they were labelled with “disputed” flags.

Associated Press

December 22, 2017
Facebook Changing How it Identifies ‘Fake News’ Stories
Facebook changing how it identifies ‘fake news’ stories (image: Reuters)
Facebook says it is changing how it identifies “fake news” stories on its platform to a more effective system. The social-media network had put “disputed” labels on stories that fact-checkers found false. Instead, now it will bring up “related articles” next to the false stories that give context to fact-checkers on the stories’ problems.

The new approach also may help speed up the fact-checking system, which sometimes worked too slowly. Now information from just one checker can be shown next to the false story. The labelling system required two fact-checkers.


