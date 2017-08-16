Facebook Deletes Charlottesville Viral Attack Links

Facebook is deleting the link to a blog post that attacked a victim of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. The blog post from the Daily Stormer website was shared more than 65,000 times on Facebook but those posts have started to disappear from the platform, The Verge reported on Monday.According to Facebook, the blog post violated its community standards and would be removed automatically unless the post included a caption condemning the article or the publication. "Any shares of the Daily Stormer article that don't include a caption will be deleted," Facebook was quoted as saying.The blog post contained a series of personal attacks against Heather Heyer, who died on Saturday after she was struck by a car while protesting a gathering of white supremacists The Daily Stormer has lost its web host and its YouTube Channel as well over the violation of terms of service.