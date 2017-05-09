Facebook Crash: Social Media Giant Back After Global Outage

People thronged Twitter after social media giant Facebook faced an outage in Asia, Australia, New Zealand and some parts of North America.

Facebook users got an error message: "Sorry, something went wrong and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can."

Later, a Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch in an emailed statement: "Earlier today, some Facebook users were unable to access Facebook briefly due to a technical issue. We have now fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

According to DownDetector.com, the outage, which also appears to be affecting Facebook's mobile app and Messenger, also spread to parts of North America.

Many social media users took to Twitter to talk about the rare Facebook outage.