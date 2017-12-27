Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Facebook Displays Aadhaar Prompt While Signing up For a New Account

Though currently there is no security check put up by Facebook to ensure that the name on the Aadhaar card matches the name provided by the user.

News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2017, 6:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Facebook Displays Aadhaar Prompt While Signing up For a New Account
Facebook. Representative Image. (image: Reuters)
Facebook has reportedly started testing an Aadhaar based feature on its platform, wherein the social media giant is now asking users in India to use the same name as displayed on their Aadhaar card while signing up for a new account. With this move, Facebook aims to combat the rising number of fake accounts being created on the platform. The message being displayed while signing up reads "Using the name on your Aadhaar card makes it easier for friends to recognise you", following the "What's your name?" field wherein the user has to enter the name.

However, this is only optional as of now as currently there is no security check put up by Facebook to ensure that the name on the Aadhaar card matches the name provided by the user. In short, the user does not have to upload a photo of their Aadhaar Card or perform any other such verification step. Even the prompt mentioning the name on the Aadhaar card has only been a reported few till now. But this could definitely mean that in the future, something along these lines can be set up by Facebook in India.

As per the reports, Facebook does not ask of any other user information linked to Aadhaar card from the user while signing up.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Review


 
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php