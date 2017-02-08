Facebook Doubles Bereavement Leave For Employees

Facebook is doubling its bereavement leave for employees and also introducing paid family sick time, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said in an internet post.

"Facebook employees will have up to 20 days paid leave to grieve an immediate family member, up to 10 days to grieve an extended family member," Sandberg said in a Facebook post.

Previously, the company's employees had 10 days paid leave for immediate family and five for extended family.

Facebook also announced paid family sick time – three days to take care of a family member with a short-term illness, like a child with the flu.