Facebook Gives Social Support, Twitter Knowledge

More and more people are joining Facebook to get social support and a subsequent overall sense of well-being while micro-blogging site Twitter is helping its users gain knowledge in the age of information, says a study.

The social networking sites offer an environment with opportunities for members to exchange various types of social support which are associated with positive benefits for individual well-being.

"Social networking sites offer users an alternate avenue by which to gain access to social support...it appears that social support is the main motive for Facebook use, while Twitter usage focuses more on gaining new knowledge and seeking advice," said Brenda K. Wiederhold from Interactive Media Institute -- a US-based non-profit organisation.

Social networking sites play a vital role in rendering social support to the needy.

The study indicated that social support processes play out through social networks in addition to traditional face-to-face channels.

For the study, published in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking, the team conducted a review of various social networking sites on social support.

They found that groups of people not that active on Facebook (like teenagers on Snapchat), social support enabled through different forms of communication (like visual content on Instagram) and through social networks consisted of less trusting relationships than on Facebook.

Facebook currently has 1.77 billion users while Twitter has over 300 million users.

