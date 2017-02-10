Facebook Hires MTV Executive to Create Original Content

Facebook is going full swing to push quality videos for its users. Previously, it came up with mid-roll video ads to check if Facebook users go through the entirety of the video content. This was followed by the use of algorithms to check the quality of video content posted on its platform.

Now Facebook has appointed Mina Lefevre, the former VP of scripted programming at MTV, as the Head of Development at Facebook.

Mina Lefevre has earlier worked on shows like “Awkward”, “Teen Wolf” and “Scream.”

All the video streaming companies have by now realised that premium video content is a big commodity to have. This is clear from their efforts towards creating more and more exclusive shows for their platforms.

E.g. Netflix has started generating its own exclusive content since long and is now reaping the benefits of it.

Facebook is now walking in their footsteps too. Earlier, it showed an interest in creating an app for Television set-top boxes. Hiring Lefevre can be in a direct relation to this move.

Before MTV, Mina Lefevre spent 12 years in ABC Family working on shows like “Pretty Little Liars” ”The Fosters” and “Melissa & Joey”.

Lefevre will be working with CollegeHumor Co-Founder ‘Ricky Van Veen’. She will be responsible for producing original content for Facebook.

“I have always been drawn to the idea of building something and the idea of being part of the team that helps build Facebook’s original content ecosystem… well, that just seems like a dream!” Lefevre posted on her Facebook page.

