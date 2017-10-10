Facebook India MD Umang Bedi Quits; Bhushan Named Interim Head
Sandeep Bhushan has been named the interim managing director, as per Facebook.
Facebook India managing director Umang Bedi has stepped down from his position, according to a statement by the social networking giant. "We confirm that Umang Bedi will be leaving his role at Facebook at the end of this year. He has built a really strong team and business during his time with us, and we wish him all the best," Facebook said in a statement here. Sandeep Bhushan has been named the interim managing director, as per Facebook. Bedi was appointed as the managing director in mid-2016, taking over the India business from Kirthiga Reddy who moved to the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, the US. Prior to joining Facebook, Bedi served as the managing director of the South Asia region at Adobe. According to sources, Bedi is expected to start an entrepreneurial venture of his own. Bedi was not immediately available for comments. India is the second largest user base for Facebook globally, after the US.
