Facebook, Instagram Users Face Outage: Report
Late on Saturday, users started to complain that they were unable to access their social media accounts when they attempted to login. Some could access the site but were unable to load certain pages or upload pictures.
Many users across the globe faced outage on Facebook and Instagram, with a flash message from the company saying the website undergoing "required maintenance". Late on Saturday, users started to complain that they were unable to access their social media accounts when they attempted to login.
According to Down Detector, a website that tracks Internet outages, most users reported a "total blackout" while some could access the site but were unable to load pages or upload pictures. Some could access the site but were unable to load certain pages or upload pictures.
The technical glitch affected both the desktop and mobile users across the world, including the Europe, the US, Brazil, Japan and Australia. At its peak, the website was receiving 1,869 reports of outages. Users on Facebook-owned Instagram also reported the technical issues which was later resolved.
